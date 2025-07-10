Man and Woman Killed in Lake Greenwood Boat Crash Identified

LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. — Authorities have identified the two young victims killed in a tragic boating crash on Lake Greenwood over the holiday weekend. Both were 23-year-old recent graduates of Clemson University.

According to the Laurens County Coroner’s Office, the victims were Thomas Chandler Davis and Abby Katherine Davis, who were killed on Sunday, July 6, after a boat carrying them and three others was struck from behind.

Crash Happened During Holiday Boating Outing

The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources (SCDNR) responded to the scene of the crash, where they discovered that the Alumacraft boat carrying five individuals was struck from behind by a Yamaha vessel operated by another party. The impact resulted in the deaths of Thomas and Abby Davis, while two others were taken to the hospital with injuries.

Officials confirmed the Yamaha boat had no lights on at the time of the crash, which happened in the evening hours as traffic on the lake increased due to the holiday.

Suspect Charged with Felony Boating Under the Influence

Investigators charged 37-year-old Allen Sidney Benware Jr. III with two counts of felony boating under the influence, stating that he was operating the Yamaha boat involved in the fatal crash. Benware was reportedly traveling at high speed and failed to observe lake safety requirements.

The WSPA reported that Benware’s vessel ran on top of the Alumacraft boat, causing fatal injuries to the young couple. The coroner’s office confirmed that Benware was denied bond on Monday and remains in custody pending further investigation.

You can view full details of the arrest and crash from WSPA’s report.

Community Mourns Clemson Graduates

Clemson University released a statement confirming that both Thomas and Abby Davis graduated in August 2024, calling the deaths a “devastating loss.”

“We are saddened to hear the news of these alumni who lost their lives far too soon. Our hearts go out to the families, friends and loved ones impacted by this tragedy,”

– Kimberly Poole, Associate Vice President & Dean of Students, Clemson University

Laurens County Coroner Patti Canupp expressed heartfelt condolences to the Davis families, describing the incident as deeply heartbreaking:

“Those families are going to need a lot of prayers, that’s for sure. They just lost two kids, just graduated from Clemson, and they had their whole lives ahead of them,” Canupp said.

She urged the public to act responsibly while boating:

“Don’t drink and get behind the wheel of a boat, car, jet ski — anything. Be a little bit responsible because you have hurt the lives of a lot of people.”

Investigation Ongoing

The SCDNR is continuing to investigate the crash. No further information has been released at this time regarding additional charges or potential civil action.

Have you experienced unsafe boating conditions or witnessed reckless behavior on South Carolina lakes? Share your thoughts in the comments at SaludaStandard-Sentinel.com — your voice matters in keeping our waterways safe.