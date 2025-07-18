Pilot Makes Emergency Landing on South Carolina Golf Course After Mechanical Failure

SUNSET, S.C. — A small private plane made an emergency landing Thursday morning on the first fairway of Old Edwards Reserve at Lake Keowee, after experiencing mechanical issues mid-flight, according to local officials.

The pilot was en route from Elizabethton Municipal Airport in Tennessee to Atlanta when problems with the aircraft forced a change of plans. Attempting to reach Pickens County Airport, the pilot quickly realized the plane wouldn’t make it and declared an emergency.

Golf Course Becomes Makeshift Runway

In a swift decision, the pilot identified the golf course’s open terrain as the safest place to attempt a landing. The single-engine, six-passenger aircraft safely touched down around 11:25 a.m., successfully avoiding trees and players on the course.

No injuries were reported. The pilot, who was the only person on board, brought the aircraft to rest on the fairway with no damage to nearby golfers or staff.

The safe outcome and quick thinking of the pilot were highlighted by James Whitley, a local resident and owner of Old Edwards Reserve:

“We’re known for our hospitality at Old Edwards Reserve, and while we hope his next visit is via the front gate, we’ll always do our best to make room for unexpected guests.”

FAA Investigating Mechanical Failure

Emergency crews arrived within minutes and secured the area, allowing investigators to begin assessing the incident. The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has been notified and will lead the investigation into the cause of the malfunction.

The aircraft will remain on-site until cleared by investigators. Officials stated that golf course operations will resume shortly, with minor adjustments made near the landing zone.

The full story was first shared by WYFF News 4, who confirmed the safe outcome and FAA involvement.

