12-Year-Old Jaysen Carr Dies from Rare Amoeba Infection in South Carolina’s Lake Murray

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The family of a 12-year-old South Carolina boy who tragically died after contracting a rare brain-eating amoeba in Lake Murray has publicly identified him as Jaysen Carr, a student at Hand Middle School in Columbia.

The child passed away on July 18 following exposure to Naegleria fowleri, a microscopic organism that can cause severe brain infections when water enters the nose. Jaysen’s death marks South Carolina’s first case since 2016, according to public health officials.

The official statement was released Thursday through the family’s attorney, Tyler Bailey.

Family Seeks Answers and Awareness

“Jaysen’s family is grieving this unthinkable loss, but they are also grateful for the outpouring of love and support they have received from the community,” Bailey said. “The family has many questions about how and why Jaysen died and wants to do everything in their power to ensure this doesn’t happen to another family.”

In the statement, the family expressed deep gratitude to the medical staff at Prisma Health Children’s Hospital – Midlands, commending their compassion and dedication throughout the tragic ordeal.

The Carr family has requested privacy as they prepare to lay Jaysen to rest.

Health Officials Emphasize Rarity of Infection

The South Carolina Department of Public Health reiterated that while Naegleria fowleri is found in many warm freshwater environments, infections remain extremely rare.

This is only the first case reported in South Carolina since 2016

Nationwide, there have been just 167 cases in 62 years

State officials have clarified that this is not considered a public health emergency, but rather a tragic, isolated incident that highlights the need for water safety education.

What Is Naegleria Fowleri?

Naegleria fowleri is commonly known as the “brain-eating amoeba”. It typically infects people when contaminated water enters the nose, often during activities like swimming or diving in warm freshwater lakes and rivers.

Once in the body, the amoeba can travel to the brain and cause primary amebic meningoencephalitis (PAM) — a fast-moving and nearly always fatal brain infection.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) notes that while the infection is rare, it progresses rapidly, with early symptoms often resembling meningitis or flu-like conditions.

Community Fundraiser and Support

A GoFundMe campaign has been launched to assist the Carr family with funeral costs and related expenses. The campaign has already received widespread support from the Columbia community, with neighbors, classmates, and strangers alike offering condolences.

The page describes Jaysen as “a bright and kind-hearted student who touched the lives of many” and whose “life was tragically cut short far too soon.”

