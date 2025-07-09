Charlotte Man Gets 14 Years for Armed Robbery Spree at Six Local Businesses

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A Charlotte man has been sentenced to 14 years in federal prison, followed by three years of supervised release, after carrying out a series of six armed robberies in just two days, federal prosecutors announced.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of North Carolina, Jamaris Ladell Smith, 36, began his crime spree on January 17, 2023, when he robbed a Sam’s Mart on Sharon Road around 11 p.m. Smith entered the store wearing a denim jacket with faux fur trim and a red-and-blue knit cap. He pointed a handgun at the clerk and warned, “you will be killed if you move wrong,” before taking cash from the register.

A Rapid Two-Day Crime Spree

Surveillance footage and court records show that Smith hit six separate businesses in under 36 hours. The robberies included:

Jan. 17 (~11 p.m.) – Sam’s Mart, 4627 Sharon Road

– Sam’s Mart, 4627 Sharon Road Jan. 18 (~3:30 p.m.) – Walgreens at 7115 E. W.T. Harris Boulevard, where he counted down and threatened the employee if they didn’t comply

– Walgreens at 7115 E. W.T. Harris Boulevard, where he counted down and threatened the employee if they didn’t comply Jan. 18 (~8:30 p.m.) – CVS, 6110 The Plaza

– CVS, 6110 The Plaza Jan. 18 (~11 p.m.) – Circle K, 4474 Randolph Road

– Circle K, 4474 Randolph Road Jan. 19 (~1:20 a.m.) – 7‑Eleven, 8101 Old Concord Road

– 7‑Eleven, 8101 Old Concord Road Jan. 19 (~6 a.m.) – Burger King on Sharon Road, where he forced an employee into an office to access the register

At each location, Smith used a firearm to threaten employees, often repeating lines like “give me the money, it’s not worth your life.”

Arrest, Evidence & Guilty Plea

Smith was arrested on January 20, 2023, following a multi-agency investigation involving the FBI and Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department (CMPD). Detectives tracked him down using surveillance footage, which clearly showed the same distinctive clothing worn in all six incidents. Officers also found the handgun used in the robberies in his car, according to the DOJ announcement.

He later pleaded guilty on February 16, 2024, to six counts of Hobbs Act robbery and brandishing a firearm during a crime of violence.

Sentencing and Law Enforcement Response

On July 8, 2025, U.S. District Judge Max O. Cogburn Jr. sentenced Smith to 14 years in prison. The judge emphasized that the sentence was meant to reflect the “violent and dangerous” nature of the spree.

U.S. Attorney Dena J. King, FBI Special Agent in Charge James Barnacle Jr., and CMPD Chief Johnny Jennings jointly announced the sentence in a press release. The case was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Dana Washington.

Community Concerns Over Public Safety

Smith’s actions left a trail of fear across Charlotte. Clerks who encountered him during the spree reported feeling “helpless” and “terrified.” One employee said they were “just praying to get home safe.”

Residents have raised growing concerns about repeat violent offenders and the need for more robust mental health and reentry support. Police urged businesses to review security footage regularly and train staff on how to respond during armed robberies.

