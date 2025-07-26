Sen. Josh Kimbrell Surrenders Company Assets Amid Lawsuit Over Misused Funds

SPARTANBURG, S.C. — South Carolina State Senator Josh Kimbrell, who recently launched a campaign for governor in the 2026 election, has surrendered his stake in a company he co-founded following allegations of financial misconduct — while also filing a countersuit seeking $10 million in damages.

The lawsuit stems from Kimbrell’s business relationship with Frank Rogers, with whom he co-owned Exodus Aircraft, LLC. Just two weeks after Kimbrell announced his bid for governor, Rogers filed a lawsuit accusing him of stealing over $2 million from the company — allegedly using the funds for personal and campaign expenses.

Kimbrell Denies Guilt But Gives Up Assets

In response to the lawsuit, Kimbrell agreed to surrender all of his assets associated with the business, including a jet, company bank accounts, credit cards, and business records. However, he maintains that this move does not equate to an admission of guilt.

“This is a shame of a lawsuit,” Kimbrell said in a statement. “He should be ashamed of himself, and everybody who helped him should be ashamed of themselves.”

Countersuit Alleges Defamation, Seeks $10 Million

As part of his legal response, Kimbrell has filed a countersuit against Rogers, accusing him of defamation and libel. The senator is seeking $10 million in damages, alleging the lawsuit has harmed his public image as both a businessman and a candidate for higher office.

More Questions Than Answers As Campaign Heats Up

While Kimbrell has stepped away from Exodus Aircraft, the ongoing legal dispute could cloud his campaign for the 2026 gubernatorial race. The senator emphasized that his resignation from the company was made in accordance with a consent order, not as an acknowledgment of wrongdoing.

Rogers’ legal team has not yet responded to requests for comment, according to Spectrum News.

