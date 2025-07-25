13-Year-Old Arrested for Ransacking Nearly a Dozen Vehicles in Newberry County

NEWBERRY COUNTY, SC — A 13-year-old boy has been arrested after allegedly ransacking 11 unlocked vehicles across Newberry County over several days, according to Sheriff Lee Foster. The youth is now in custody with the Department of Juvenile Justice, and the investigation is ongoing.

String of Unlawful Vehicle Entries Over Weekend

The incidents occurred between late Thursday night and early Monday morning in the Glenn Street extension area, just outside the Newberry city limits. Sheriff Foster said the suspect entered vehicles that were left unlocked, stealing various small items. If a vehicle was locked, the teen would move on to the next one without causing damage.

“None of the vehicles were physically broken in,” said Foster. “This juvenile simply checked for unlocked doors.”

In total, nine of the targeted vehicles were in the county and two were within Newberry city limits.

Investigators Track Down Suspect With Help From SROs and City Police

The Newberry County Sheriff’s Office, along with School Resource Officer deputies and the Newberry Police Department, worked together to identify and apprehend the minor. His identity has not been released due to his age.

Following the arrest, the teen was turned over to the South Carolina Department of Juvenile Justice for further disposition.

Officials noted that while the property stolen was minor, the case highlights a continuing issue with unlocked vehicle crimes — many of which could be prevented by simple precautions.

More details can be found on WYFF 4 News.

