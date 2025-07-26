Man Faces 30 Dog Fighting Charges After Pee Dee Area Raid Uncovers Weapons, Drugs

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. — A Timmonsville man is facing 30 charges related to animal fighting after a coordinated multi-agency raid in South Carolina’s Pee Dee region resulted in the arrest of six individuals and the discovery of drugs, firearms, and suspected fighting dogs.

The Thursday operation, conducted by the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) alongside Florence County deputies and Florence city police, began as an effort to locate Kadeem McFadden, 26, who was wanted for multiple probation violations.

But what started as a warrant service escalated quickly. As officers arrived at a home on Honda Way in Timmonsville, several individuals attempted to flee. Authorities detained six suspects in total, including McFadden, who now faces additional charges related to drug trafficking and weapons possession, according to WMBF News.

Dog Fighting Charges Raise Alarms

The most serious allegations came from the Timmonsville Police Department, which charged McFadden with 30 counts of animal fighting or ill treatment. Officials say these charges are tied to an ongoing investigation into dog fighting operations in the Pee Dee, with further details expected once the inquiry progresses.

Authorities have not yet revealed how many dogs were found or their condition, but promised additional updates as the investigation with SLED continues. The Timmonsville Police Department indicated it would release a statement “when the time is right.”

Weapons and Drugs Also Seized

In addition to the dog fighting allegations, the search uncovered a troubling cache of illegal drugs and firearms inside the residence. Law enforcement officials recovered:

7 firearms , including at least one reportedly stolen handgun

, including at least one reportedly stolen handgun 11.4 grams of crack cocaine

Two pills believed to be controlled substances

Photos released by the Florence County Sheriff’s Office show the weapons and drugs confiscated from the property.

Five Other Individuals Also Charged

Along with McFadden, five other men were arrested and face various drug or weapons-related charges:

Johnathan Boone , 22, of Marion: Possession of less than one gram of cocaine base (first offense)

, 22, of Marion: Possession of less than one gram of cocaine base (first offense) Tyron Fleming , 23, of Timmonsville: Possession of less than one gram of cocaine base (first offense)

, 23, of Timmonsville: Possession of less than one gram of cocaine base (first offense) Reginal Harper , 60, of Timmonsville: Possession of less than one gram of cocaine base (first offense)

, 60, of Timmonsville: Possession of less than one gram of cocaine base (first offense) Ivan Holloman , 21, of Bishopville: Possession of less than one gram of cocaine base (first offense)

, 21, of Bishopville: Possession of less than one gram of cocaine base (first offense) Herbert McDowell, 31, of Lake City: Possession of cocaine base, and illegal possession of a stolen pistol

Authorities have not yet indicated whether any of the other suspects are believed to be connected to the dog fighting charges brought against McFadden.

Ongoing Investigation Expected to Widen

SLED and local law enforcement have said they expect the investigation to continue, and more charges could be filed depending on what is uncovered in the coming days.

Dog fighting remains a felony offense in South Carolina, and those convicted can face up to five years in prison per count, along with substantial fines.

Officials encouraged anyone with additional information about suspected dog fighting operations in the region to come forward and report it anonymously.

You can read the full original coverage from WMBF News.

