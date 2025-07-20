Deadly Crash Ends Police Chase at South Carolina State Line

YORK COUNTY, S.C. – A high-speed police chase involving a stolen SUV ended in tragedy early Saturday morning near the South Carolina state line, leaving one woman dead and leading to the arrest of two others, including the driver.

Pursuit Begins in Cleveland County, NC

The incident began around 2:40 a.m. when the Cleveland County Sheriff’s Office was alerted that a stolen SUV had entered their jurisdiction. Deputies initiated a pursuit on Highway 18, with the driver refusing to stop and continuing toward South Carolina.

Crash Occurs on Dravo Road in York County

After crossing the state line, the chase came to a halt when the vehicle crashed into a ditch along Dravo Road in York County, South Carolina, according to law enforcement reports.

Inside the SUV, deputies found a woman in the front passenger seat who was critically injured. She died shortly after the crash. Her identity has not been publicly released at this time.

A backseat passenger was taken into custody and charged with drug-related offenses, officials confirmed.

Driver Flees, Caught by K9 Unit

The driver, identified as Gary Martin, fled the scene on foot immediately following the crash. A bloodhound team from the York County Sheriff’s Office was deployed and successfully located and apprehended him a short time later.

Martin now faces a series of charges, including:

Possession of a stolen motor vehicle

Felony eluding arrest

Careless and reckless driving

Multiple traffic violations

Investigation Continues

Authorities have not disclosed whether additional charges may be filed in connection with the fatality. The crash remains under investigation by both North Carolina and South Carolina law enforcement agencies.

