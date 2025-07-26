Biogen Invests $2 Billion to Expand Manufacturing at North Carolina’s Research Triangle Park

NORTH CAROLINA — Global biotech giant Biogen has announced a landmark $2 billion investment into its existing manufacturing operations at Research Triangle Park (RTP), North Carolina. The move comes as part of the company’s 30th anniversary celebration of operations in the region and signals continued commitment to strengthening U.S.-based pharmaceutical production.

According to a press release from Biogen’s investor news page, the new funding will support the expansion and modernization of Biogen’s state-of-the-art production facilities. The company has already invested nearly $10 billion in RTP since opening in 1995.

Expansion Plans Across Biogen’s RTP Campuses

Biogen plans to enhance its manufacturing capacity across both of its RTP campuses. The new capital will go toward:

Expanding antisense oligonucleotide (ASO) capabilities

Establishing multi-platform fill finish infrastructure

infrastructure Upgrading existing systems with advanced automation and artificial intelligence

Nicole Murphy, Head of Pharmaceutical Operations and Technology at Biogen, stated, “Our manufacturing footprint in the United States has played a critical role in Biogen’s history and success… With this investment, we will modernize and expand our manufacturing capability to enable our pipeline and provide resilient patient supply” (source).

Supporting Life Sciences Talent in NC

The RTP area is home to Biogen’s largest global manufacturing hub, employing over 1,500 full-time manufacturing and technical staff, along with more than 400 contractors. As one of the top five biopharmaceutical employers in the state, Biogen plays a central role in North Carolina’s growing life sciences sector.

Over 90% of Biogen’s commercial medicines undergo manufacturing and quality control testing in the U.S., the company confirmed.

New Factory, Stronger Supply Chain

The company’s eighth factory, currently under construction, is expected to be operational by the second half of 2025. This will boost Biogen’s ability to support late-stage clinical trials and commercial launches with improved risk resilience and geographical diversification.

Biogen noted that this growth aligns with its global supply chain strategy, emphasizing robust risk management and dual sourcing for dependable patient care (more details here).

Economic and Industry Impact

This announcement further cements North Carolina’s RTP as a biotech and pharmaceutical powerhouse, with major players like Biogen fueling both scientific advancement and local employment.

Biogen’s full pipeline spans neurological, rare, and autoimmune disorders, and its investment reinforces its strategic aim to scale delivery of transformative treatments globally.

Have you or someone you know worked in the biotech or pharmaceutical sector in RTP? What do you think this investment means for North Carolina's future?