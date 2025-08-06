Tropical Wave Raises Flooding Risk Across South Carolina This Week

COLUMBIA, S.C. – A tropical wave off the Southeast U.S. coast is expected to bring several days of wet and stormy weather to South Carolina, with forecasters warning of possible localized flooding through the weekend.

40% Development Chance, But Plenty of Moisture

The National Hurricane Center says the tropical wave has a 40% chance of developing into an organized tropical system over the next seven days. Regardless of development, the system is drawing ample Atlantic moisture into the Carolinas, creating an unsettled and storm-prone setup.

Meteorologists note that a stationary front stretching from southeast Georgia into South Carolina’s Lowcountry is helping fuel the rain, keeping conditions primed for showers and thunderstorms through at least Sunday.

Flooding Risk Across Most of the State

Tuesday evening’s heaviest rain had already passed in some regions, but more rounds of rainfall and occasional thunderstorms are expected through the week. The Palmetto State remains under a slight risk for heavy rainfall overnight into Wednesday morning, which could trigger minor flooding in low-lying and poor-drainage areas.

The threat extends across most of South Carolina, with the Upstate under a marginal flooding risk through Wednesday night.

Rain Totals Could Exceed 4 Inches Along the Coast

Forecast models show 7-day rainfall totals ranging from 1 to 3 inches for much of the state, with localized amounts over 4 inches possible along coastal counties.

While meteorologists stress this won’t be a complete washout, residents should expect periods of heavy rain, especially by Friday and into the weekend, when rain chances climb even higher.

Staying Weather-Aware

Forecasters recommend keeping an umbrella and rain gear handy and monitoring updated alerts as the tropical wave interacts with existing weather patterns. Even without tropical storm formation, repeated downpours can quickly cause dangerous street flooding.

Have you noticed flooding or drainage issues in your neighborhood this week? Share your updates and photos with the Saluda Standard-Sentinel team to help keep your community informed.