Pedestrian Critically Injured After Being Hit by CATS Bus in Uptown Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — A pedestrian was critically injured early Tuesday morning after being hit by a city transit bus in the heart of uptown Charlotte, according to emergency medical services.

The incident occurred just after 6:00 a.m. on July 22 at the intersection of 3rd Street and Brevard Street, a busy corridor during rush hour. Medic crews responded swiftly to the scene and transported the injured individual to Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center with life-threatening injuries, officials confirmed.

Accident Involving CATS Bus Sparks Investigation

The pedestrian was struck by a Charlotte Area Transit System (CATS) bus under unclear circumstances. Authorities have not released the identity of the victim or the driver involved.

As of Tuesday afternoon, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department (CMPD) has launched an investigation to determine what led to the collision. No charges have been filed, and it’s unclear whether the pedestrian was in a crosswalk or if the bus was in regular service at the time of the incident.

Location a Known Congested Area During Mornings

The corner of 3rd and Brevard Street is well-known among commuters and pedestrians, surrounded by high-rise buildings, offices, and transit stops. Morning traffic in the area is typically heavy, increasing risks for accidents involving pedestrians and public transit vehicles.

CMPD Reviewing Surveillance and Witness Statements

As part of the ongoing investigation, CMPD is reviewing surveillance footage and interviewing witnesses to gather more details. There is no current update on the pedestrian’s condition, but authorities have described the injuries as “serious.”

Queen City News, which first reported the story, is awaiting further comment from police as the case develops.

