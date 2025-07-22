Child Rescued from North Carolina Waterfall After Sudden Flash Flood

NORTH CAROLINA — A young child was rescued from the base of a scenic waterfall in Pisgah National Forest on Monday afternoon after sudden flash flooding left them stranded on the far side of the river.

The Transylvania County Rescue Squad responded around 4:45 p.m. to Looking Glass Falls, a popular natural site just outside Brevard, North Carolina. Officials say the child had swum across to the other side of the waterfall, unaware of the rapidly changing weather conditions.

Within minutes, torrential rain upstream caused a flash flood, dramatically raising water levels. The rising river cut off the child’s return path, stranding them across the falls with no safe way back.

Emergency Response Teams Act Quickly

Multiple emergency agencies joined the rescue effort, including:

Transylvania County Emergency Medical Services

Brevard Fire Department

Transylvania County Sheriff’s Office

Two trained Swift Water Technicians were deployed from the rescue squad to reach the child. Using tethered rescue lines, they successfully made their way across the surge of water and safely retrieved the child, who was uninjured.

Safety Concerns Amid Summer Rain Surges

The rescue highlights the risks associated with sudden flash floods, especially in mountainous areas where rainfall can quickly turn serene waterways into dangerous rapids.

Looking Glass Falls, located in Pisgah National Forest, is a frequent destination for locals and tourists alike. Visitors are often seen swimming and relaxing at its base — making it a potential hazard when storms hit unexpectedly.

Officials continue to urge caution near rivers and waterfalls this summer, particularly when rain is in the forecast.

“These flash floods can develop fast,” a responder noted. “What starts as a calm pool can become impassable in a matter of minutes.”

Have you or someone you know experienced sudden weather danger in North Carolina’s forests or waterfalls? Share your story with us at SaludaStandard-Sentinel.com and help raise awareness.