Two Arrested After Stolen Vehicle Chase Ends in Fatal Crash at South Carolina Line

CLEVELAND COUNTY, N.C. — A police chase involving a stolen vehicle turned deadly early Saturday morning when the fleeing SUV crashed near the South Carolina border, killing a female passenger and leading to the arrest of two men.

Early Morning Pursuit Begins on Highway 18

Around 2:39 a.m. on July 19, deputies with the Cleveland County Sheriff’s Office were alerted to a Chevy Tahoe reported stolen and seen entering the county on Highway 18 at Randall Road, traveling northbound. The SUV had South Carolina plates, officials confirmed.

Deputies quickly located the vehicle near Davis Road and South Lafayette Street and attempted a traffic stop. However, the driver refused to pull over, initiating a high-speed pursuit.

Crash Occurs at State Line

The chase continued for approximately five miles and came to a violent end on Dravo Road, just past the South Carolina state line. According to investigators, the driver failed to slow for a turn, causing the SUV to slam headfirst into a ditch.

Deputies reported that the driver fled the wrecked vehicle on foot, but he was later tracked and captured by the York County Sheriff’s Office bloodhound team. He was treated for injuries sustained in the crash before being booked.

Suspects Identified and Charged

The driver has been identified as 28-year-old Garry Tyrone Martin of Gaffney, South Carolina. He is facing several charges in North Carolina, including:

Possession of a stolen vehicle

Felony eluding arrest

Careless and reckless driving

Multiple traffic offenses

Authorities in South Carolina also plan to file additional charges against Martin, pending further investigation by the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

A second suspect, 20-year-old Marvin Alex Woody, who was sitting in the back seat, was allegedly found in possession of methamphetamine. Both Martin and Woody have since been transferred to the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office in South Carolina.

Female Passenger Dies at the Scene

A female passenger riding in the front seat was initially conscious when deputies reached the crash site, but she quickly lost consciousness. First responders performed CPR and other life-saving measures, but tragically, she was pronounced dead at the scene.

Her identity has not been released as officials work to notify her next of kin.

Investigation Continues Across State Lines

The incident has drawn joint response from North Carolina and South Carolina law enforcement agencies, including the Cleveland County Sheriff’s Office, York County deputies, South Carolina Highway Patrol, and Cherokee County authorities.

As charges continue to develop, officials have emphasized the danger such pursuits pose not only to those involved, but also to the community and law enforcement personnel.

