Rolls-Royce Invests $75 Million in South Carolina Plant to Boost Engine Production

AIKEN, SOUTH CAROLINA — Global power systems manufacturer Rolls-Royce is making a major commitment to its South Carolina operations with a $75 million investment in its Aiken facility. The expansion will enhance U.S.-based production of its mtu Series 4000 engines and create 60 new jobs, reinforcing the company’s long-term vision for energy security and local manufacturing.

The Aiken plant expansion is part of a broader $100 million nationwide investment, which also includes a previously announced $24 million upgrade at the company’s Mankato, Minnesota location. That initiative created an additional 100 jobs.

The announcement, first reported by ASSEMBLY Magazine, reflects Rolls-Royce’s growing role in supporting mission-critical infrastructure — particularly backup power solutions for data centers, a sector experiencing rapid growth across the U.S.

Bringing Machining Capabilities In-House

Currently, many components for the mtu Series 4000 engines are machined in Germany. However, Rolls-Royce plans to shift more machining operations to the U.S., specifically to the Aiken facility. This shift will reduce lead times, improve supply chain resilience, and support customer demands more efficiently.

Construction is set to begin in early 2026, with production scheduled to launch by mid-2027.

High-Tech Facility with Local Workforce Focus

Opened in 2010, the Aiken plant already boasts state-of-the-art manufacturing and testing facilities, solar power integration, and a nationally recognized apprenticeship program for high school students. The site currently employs 374 workers, and the new investment will increase total employment to 434.

The move strengthens South Carolina’s position as a strategic hub for advanced manufacturing and showcases Rolls-Royce’s confidence in the local talent pipeline.

Part of a Broader U.S. Growth Strategy

Rolls-Royce’s latest investments signal a continued commitment to onshoring production and bolstering domestic supply chains. The company aims to support U.S. energy security by building resilient, mission-ready power systems across the country.

As the demand for high-performance generators and backup power continues to rise — particularly in sectors like tech, healthcare, and emergency response — the Aiken expansion places South Carolina in a critical role for future energy readiness.

