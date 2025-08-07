North Carolina Has 43% Chance of Hurricane in 2025, Forecasters Say

NORTH CAROLINA – As hurricane season intensifies heading into August and September, forecasters warn that North Carolina faces one of the highest risks of a hurricane landfall in the U.S. for 2025, according to new data from Colorado State University meteorologists.

The updated Atlantic hurricane season forecast projects 16 named storms, including eight hurricanes and three major hurricanes — slightly above average for the season.

North Carolina’s Risk Among the Highest in the Nation

The Colorado State team analyzed the odds of storms tracking within 50 miles of each U.S. coastal state, and North Carolina stood out with a:

74% chance of a named storm

of a 43% chance of a hurricane

of a (Major hurricane odds were not broken down by state)

These numbers place North Carolina second only to Florida in terms of exposure. For comparison, Florida has a 61% chance of a hurricane within 50 miles and an 89% chance of any named storm.

Quiet Start to the Season — But That Could Change Fast

So far, no storms have directly hit North Carolina this season. But the lull might not last.

Meteorologists say activity is expected to ramp up sharply through August and September, with several systems already forming or showing signs of development. One of those systems could soon pose a significant threat to the Carolinas, experts caution.

In 2024, Tropical Storm Helene, though not a direct hit, brought widespread flooding and deadly landslides to the region after hitting Florida and tracking inland toward the Appalachians.

Southeast States at Highest Risk

Here’s how North Carolina’s risk compares to other southeastern states for hurricanes in 2025:

Florida : 61%

: 61% North Carolina : 43%

: 43% Louisiana : 43%

: 43% Texas : 41%

: 41% Georgia : 34%

: 34% South Carolina : 33%

: 33% Alabama : 31%

: 31% Mississippi: 32%

Connecticut and Delaware, by contrast, had only a 9% and 7% hurricane risk respectively.

Prepare Now, Forecasters Warn

With the most active weeks of hurricane season approaching, emergency management officials are urging North Carolinians to:

Review evacuation routes

Stock emergency supplies

Stay informed on tropical developments

The official peak of the Atlantic hurricane season is mid-September, but risk remains elevated through November 30.

How are you preparing for hurricane season this year? Share your safety tips and experiences in the comments on SaludaStandard-Sentinel.com.