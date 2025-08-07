Flood Warnings Issued for Ocmulgee and Oconee Rivers as Water Levels Rise Across Georgia

GEORGIA – The National Weather Service (NWS) in Peachtree City has issued flood warnings for two major rivers in central Georgia — the Ocmulgee River near Macon and the Oconee River near Oconee — due to ongoing and forecasted rising water levels.

Ocmulgee River Flooding Affects Trails and Farmland

As of Wednesday morning at 8:30 a.m., the Ocmulgee River was reported at 20.2 feet, already experiencing minor flooding. The water level is expected to peak at 21.5 feet by Thursday morning, before gradually declining and falling below flood stage by Saturday morning.

The flooding is currently affecting:

The Macon GreenWay Ocmulgee Heritage Trail , with water depths reaching up to two feet in spots

, with water depths reaching up to two feet in spots Nearby agricultural lands

Access roads in the surrounding area

Residents near the river are urged to remain alert and take precautions as conditions evolve.

Oconee River to Crest Near 19 Feet by Saturday Evening

Meanwhile, the Oconee River is also under a flood warning, which begins Friday morning and remains in effect until further notice. The river level was recorded at 13.2 feet and rising as of 12:15 p.m. Wednesday.

Forecasters expect the Oconee to:

Rise above flood stage late Friday morning

Crest at 18.9 feet by Saturday evening

Flooding from the Oconee is projected to impact the Old Balls Ferry Road boat ramp and adjacent woodland areas.

Safety Reminder from the National Weather Service

With river levels climbing, officials urge the public to avoid all flooded roads and pathways. The National Weather Service issued a strong warning:

“Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads.”

According to the NWS, most flood-related deaths occur in vehicles when drivers attempt to cross flowing or submerged roadways.

Residents seeking updates and detailed forecasts can visit the National Weather Service Atlanta site for ongoing alerts and safety information.

Have you been affected by river flooding or road closures in Georgia? Share your story or flood precautions in the comments on SaludaStandard-Sentinel.com.