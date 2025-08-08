Two Corrections Officers Stabbed at South Carolina Prison, Released from Hospital

MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. – Two South Carolina corrections officers are recovering after being stabbed during an attack at Evans Correctional Institution on Thursday, according to the South Carolina Department of Corrections.

Officials said both officers were treated at a local medical facility and later released, with injuries not considered life-threatening.

Incident Under Investigation

Authorities have not yet released the name of the inmate suspected in the attack, nor have they provided details on what may have sparked the violence. The Department of Corrections confirmed the prisoner will be transferred to another facility as the investigation continues.

Evans Correctional Institution, located in Marlboro County, is a medium-security facility that houses male offenders. It has been the site of previous security incidents, underscoring ongoing challenges faced by prison staff.

Ongoing Concerns for Officer Safety

Incidents involving assaults on corrections officers have drawn attention from prison employee unions and lawmakers, who have repeatedly cited staffing shortages and high-stress working conditions as contributing factors to inmate violence.

The Department of Corrections has not stated whether additional safety measures will be implemented following Thursday’s attack.

