Georgia Confirms Sixth Measles Case in 2025 as Experts Warn of Rapid Spread

ATLANTA, G.A. — The Georgia Department of Public Health has confirmed the sixth measles case of 2025, adding to a concerning national uptick in infections. With over 1,300 cases reported across 40 jurisdictions, public health officials warn that the disease — once considered eliminated in the U.S. — is making a fast and dangerous comeback.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), measles cases have risen approximately 180% in 2025, marking one of the sharpest increases in two decades. Georgia’s own vaccination rate among young children remains below the 95% threshold recommended for herd immunity.

Measles Is One of the Most Contagious Diseases Known

Measles is more infectious than COVID-19 or the flu. Public health experts use the R0 metric (pronounced “R-naught”) to describe how quickly a disease spreads — and measles tops the chart, with one infected person potentially spreading it to up to 18 others in unvaccinated populations.

“The virus can linger in the air for up to two hours and infect people just by being in the same space,” noted researchers from Johns Hopkins Medicine.

Key reasons why measles spreads so quickly:

Airborne transmission: Stays in the air long after a sick person has left.

Temporarily weakens the body’s ability to fight other infections. Delayed recognition: Doctors may misdiagnose early symptoms.

Vaccination Remains the Most Effective Defense

Despite public debates and misleading alternative claims, the CDC firmly recommends the MMR vaccine (measles, mumps, rubella) as the safest and most effective way to prevent infection.

First dose provides 95% immunity

Residents across Georgia can receive the MMR vaccine at public health departments and pediatrician offices. The Georgia Department of Public Health website offers further guidance and vaccine locations.

Are you vaccinated? Have concerns about measles exposure in your community? Share your thoughts and stay informed at SaludaStandard-Sentinel.com.