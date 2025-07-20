Missouri-Tennessee Border Heat Wave Brings Dangerous 110°F Heat Index Through Sunday

MEMPHIS, TENN. — An intense heat wave is sweeping across the Missouri-Tennessee border this weekend, pushing heat index values up to a sweltering 110°F and prompting multiple weather alerts across the Mid-South.

Extreme Heat Warning Through Saturday

The National Weather Service in Memphis has issued an Extreme Heat Warning lasting until 9 p.m. Saturday, with a Heat Advisory to follow from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday. Areas under these alerts include:

Memphis

Jonesboro

West Memphis

Blytheville

Kennett

Dyersburg

Officials are warning of serious health risks, especially for the elderly, children, and people with chronic conditions. Outdoor workers and residents without air conditioning are at the highest risk for heat exhaustion or heat stroke.

Public Health Advisories and Cooling Options

Local emergency management agencies are urging residents to:

Avoid strenuous outdoor activity

Stay hydrated

Check on neighbors and vulnerable individuals

Never leave children or pets in vehicles

To help residents cope with the extreme heat, cooling centers remain open in multiple counties, including:

Crittenden County

Lauderdale County

Other air-conditioned public spaces such as libraries, community centers, and designated shelters are also welcoming those seeking relief.

Heat Dome Continues Over the South

This severe heat is part of a larger heat dome affecting much of the Southern U.S., stretching across Arkansas, Mississippi, and into western Kentucky. Meteorologists say relief is unlikely before early next week, meaning additional weather alerts may be issued if the heatwave continues.

Are you experiencing the extreme heat in Missouri or Tennessee? Have you used a local cooling center or know someone who’s been affected? Share your experience in the comments — your voice matters at SaludaStandard-Sentinel.com.