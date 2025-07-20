Arkansas Extreme Heat Warning: Little Rock, Conway Face 112° Heat Index Through Sunday Evening

ARKANSAS — Central and northeastern Arkansas are enduring dangerous heat conditions this weekend, with heat index values soaring up to 112°F in key areas such as Little Rock, Conway, and Batesville. The National Weather Service in Little Rock has issued back-to-back Extreme Heat Warnings, extending through 8 p.m. Sunday.

Two Days of Dangerous Heat

On Saturday, Pulaski, Faulkner, Independence, and eight additional counties remained under an Extreme Heat Warning due to oppressive humidity and triple-digit temperatures. A second warning goes into effect Sunday at noon, with forecasted heat index values reaching 110°F or higher in affected regions.

Counties Under Alert

The warnings cover a wide swath of Arkansas, including:

Little Rock

Conway

Batesville

Newport

Walnut Ridge

Meanwhile, Prairie and Monroe Counties — including Brinkley and Hazen — will shift from a full Extreme Heat Warning on Saturday to a Heat Advisory on Sunday, with slightly lower but still hazardous heat index values nearing 107°F.

Public Urged to Stay Cautious

Local emergency services are already seeing an uptick in heat exhaustion and dehydration-related calls, marking the third heat alert in just two weeks. Officials urge residents to:

Avoid outdoor activities during peak afternoon hours

during peak afternoon hours Hydrate regularly

Check on elderly neighbors and pets

Wear breathable, light-colored clothing

“Extreme heat is not just uncomfortable — it’s dangerous,” said one local EMT responding to an earlier heat-related call. “We need everyone to take it seriously.”

More Warnings Could Be Issued

If high temperatures persist into the workweek, additional advisories could follow this weekend’s alerts. The region has been battling a persistent dome of high pressure and humidity, fueling both daytime heat and warm overnight lows.

Have you or your family had to adjust your plans due to the heat this weekend? Share your experience in the comments below on SaludaStandard-Sentinel.com.