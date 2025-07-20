Albuquerque Weather: Monsoon Rains to Bring Flash Flood Threats Through Tuesday Night

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – The monsoon season is bringing more than just cooling showers to New Mexico — it’s ramping up the threat of dangerous flash flooding in key areas across the state, including Albuquerque, Ruidoso, and Gallup.

According to the National Weather Service in Albuquerque, the storm pattern will intensify between Sunday and Wednesday, fueled by a surge of monsoon moisture. Forecasters are warning of daily afternoon and evening thunderstorms capable of producing over 1 inch of rainfall in isolated areas, particularly over terrain impacted by recent wildfires or poor drainage.

Flash Flood Risk Areas Identified

The highest flood risks are currently concentrated in:

Ruidoso and Clines Corners — both of which are near wildfire burn scars, making them more susceptible to rapid runoff.

and — both of which are near wildfire burn scars, making them more susceptible to rapid runoff. Gallup , Quemado , and Las Vegas — areas where forecasts indicate rain totals nearing 0.9 inches in localized downpours.

, , and — areas where forecasts indicate rain totals nearing in localized downpours. I-40 and U.S. 60 corridors — which could see travel disruptions, ponding, and temporary road closures due to rising water.

Communities along the Sangre de Cristo foothills, including Taos, are also facing elevated risk from stormwater runoff.

NWS Issues Urgent Reminder

“Turn Around, Don’t Drown” — that’s the enduring message from weather officials urging drivers to avoid flooded roads. Even shallow water on pavement can pose life-threatening dangers or damage to vehicles. Residents in flood-prone zones are advised to stay alert to changing conditions, especially during peak storm hours in the afternoon and early evening.

What to Expect Each Day

Here’s a quick look at the five-day forecast for the Albuquerque area as monsoon storms take hold:

Sunday : 95°F with a 30% chance of storms

: 95°F with a 30% chance of storms Monday : 94°F with a 40% chance of storms

: 94°F with a 40% chance of storms Tuesday : 92°F with a 60% chance of heavy rain and flash flooding

: 92°F with a 60% chance of Wednesday : 91°F with a 30% chance of scattered storms

: 91°F with a 30% chance of scattered storms Thursday: 94°F with a 20% chance of light showers as conditions begin to dry

Clearer Skies Ahead

While the beginning of the week looks wet and potentially dangerous, the pattern is expected to shift by Thursday, bringing drier and more stable weather into next weekend.

Until then, authorities stress the importance of staying weather-aware, especially for those traveling or living in low-lying areas and mountain foothill zones.

Until then, authorities stress the importance of staying weather-aware, especially for those traveling or living in low-lying areas and mountain foothill zones.