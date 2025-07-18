South Carolina Faces Intense Weekend Heat With Index Nearing 107°F

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A prolonged stretch of intense heat will grip South Carolina starting Friday and continuing through Monday, with heat index values forecasted to reach or exceed 107°F, according to local weather officials.

The conditions prompted News19 to issue a Weather Impact Alert for the entire four-day period. Temperatures will be at or near the peak of the year, and combined with high humidity and limited rain chances, could bring the heat index dangerously close to heat advisory thresholds.

Humidity, Sun, and No Rain Bring Steamy Conditions

Forecasters warn that much of South Carolina will face hot and humid afternoons with little to no rainfall, which will only intensify the oppressive heat. Sunshine is expected to dominate the skies, especially across the Midlands and Lowcountry, allowing surface temperatures to push into the upper 90s.

By Sunday, the heat index may flirt with 110°F, making it likely the hottest and most humid day of the stretch. These values reflect what the temperature feels like in shaded areas — exposure to direct sunlight could push perceived temperatures even higher.

Heat Advisory Thresholds Vary by Region

While there are no blanket advisories issued statewide just yet, the National Weather Service (NWS) operates multiple regional offices, each with its own heat index threshold for triggering a Heat Advisory:

Greenville-Spartanburg, SC office : Advisory at 105°F

: Advisory at 105°F Wilmington, NC office : Advisory at 105°F (includes South Carolina’s Grand Strand)

: Advisory at 105°F (includes South Carolina’s Grand Strand) Columbia and Charleston, SC offices: Advisory at 108°F

Given this, some areas may enter advisory status sooner than others, particularly those already facing heat index levels near these thresholds.

More details were confirmed by WLTX News19, which published forecasts from multiple NWS offices across the state.

Residents Urged to Stay Cool and Safe

Officials urge residents to limit outdoor activity during peak hours, stay hydrated, and seek shaded or air-conditioned spaces whenever possible. The heat index measures how hot it feels to the human body when humidity is factored in — and even brief exposure can lead to dehydration or heat-related illness.

