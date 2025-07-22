Brain-Eating Amoeba Case Confirmed in South Carolina River Swimmer

SOUTH CAROLINA — Health officials have confirmed a rare case of a brain-eating amoeba in a South Carolina resident who had recently been swimming in a local river, sparking concern about freshwater safety during peak summer months.

The amoeba, Naegleria fowleri, is an extremely rare but deadly organism that thrives in warm, untreated freshwater like rivers, lakes, ponds, and hot springs. The infection, known as primary amebic meningoencephalitis (PAM), occurs when water contaminated with the amoeba enters the body through the nose — typically while swimming or diving.

What We Know About the Case

According to the South Carolina Department of Health, the patient had been swimming in warm water, likely in early July, when the amoeba entered through the nose and traveled to the brain. The department has not disclosed the specific location or identity of the individual but confirmed the diagnosis.

Infections with Naegleria fowleri are extremely rare, with only about eight cases reported annually in the United States. However, they are often fatal, and South Carolina has reported just a handful of cases in over a decade.

The recent case has brought renewed attention to waterborne risks in Southern states, especially as rising temperatures extend the amoeba’s reach.

As highlighted by the Times of India report, the amoeba thrives in water temperatures ranging from 70°F to 115°F, conditions frequently present in the South during summer months.

What Is Naegleria Fowleri?

Naegleria fowleri is a single-celled organism that lives in warm freshwater and soil, not saltwater. It becomes dangerous when it enters the nasal passages, often through forceful water contact such as diving or splashing.

Once inside, it travels along the olfactory nerve to the brain and begins to destroy brain tissue. Symptoms can appear within 1–12 days and may include:

Headache

Fever

Nausea or vomiting

Stiff neck

Confusion or hallucinations

The infection progresses rapidly and is often fatal within a week. Early diagnosis and treatment are critical, though survival is rare.

How to Protect Yourself

While the risk is minimal, residents and visitors should take precautions when swimming in warm freshwater during summer, especially in the South:

Avoid getting water up your nose — Use nose clips or keep your head above water.

— Use nose clips or keep your head above water. Don’t dive or jump headfirst into warm freshwater.

into warm freshwater. Avoid stirring up sediment in shallow areas.

in shallow areas. Use only boiled or filtered water for nasal rinses like neti pots.

like neti pots. Swim in properly chlorinated pools instead of untreated lakes or rivers.

These steps don’t eliminate risk entirely but can greatly reduce the chances of infection.

Final Word from Officials

Health authorities are urging the public not to panic, emphasizing that Naegleria fowleri infections are rare. However, increased awareness and simple precautions can go a long way in preventing future tragedies — especially during warm, low-water months when the amoeba is most active.

Have you taken any steps to protect your family during outdoor water activities this summer? Let us know your tips or concerns at SaludaStandard-Sentinel.com.