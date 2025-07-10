Boil Water Advisory Issued for Parts of Spartanburg County Following Water Main Break

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. – A boil water advisory has been issued for certain areas of Spartanburg County after a water main break disrupted local water service on Wednesday, according to the SJWD Water District.

Affected Areas and Precautionary Measures

Officials are urging residents in the following locations to boil tap water for at least one minute before consuming:

Berry Shoals Road to Rogers Bridge Road

Duncan Reidville Road

Reid Park neighborhood

The advisory applies only to those serviced by the SJWD Water District, which is issuing the alert as a precautionary measure.

“There is currently no indication that the water has been contaminated,” officials said, “but we are issuing the advisory out of an abundance of caution.”

Unknown Cause, Ongoing Response

As of now, officials say the cause of the water main break is still unknown. Repair crews are actively working to fix the damaged line, and a follow-up notification will be sent out to customers once the issue is resolved and the advisory is lifted.

The water district emphasized that boiling water for one minute will eliminate any potentially harmful bacteria, viruses, or protozoans that could have entered the system due to the break.

Customer Service Support and Public Communication

Residents who have questions or need assistance are encouraged to contact SJWD’s customer service line at (864) 439-4423, as also noted in the original WSPA report.

This is a developing situation, and further updates will be provided as repair work continues.

Do you live in the affected area of Spartanburg County? Let us know how you’re handling the boil water advisory or any tips for staying safe — comment below on SaludaStandard-Sentinel.com.