Illinois Police Chief Condemns Alleged Terror Plot Targeting Islamic Center

LOMBARD, IL — A 16-year-old from Lombard is facing serious felony charges after authorities say he attempted to plan a violent attack on an Islamic center in neighboring Glendale Heights.

Attempted terrorism and weapons charges

The teen, whose name has not been released due to his age, was charged this week with attempted terrorism (a Class 1 felony) and unlawful possession of a firearm (a Class 4 felony). Prosecutors say the youth entered the Islamic Education Center on July 4 while recording video — allegedly to scout the location for a future attack using an explosive device.

Officials also allege he was carrying a concealed handgun during the incident. Following a detention hearing on Thursday, the suspect was ordered to remain in custody. His next court appearance is set for August 4.

Police chief denounces hate-fueled violence

Lombard Police Chief Joe Grage responded swiftly to the charges, releasing a public statement on Saturday condemning the plot and reaffirming the community’s commitment to diversity.

“The Village of Lombard is a proudly diverse community,” Grage said. “The conduct alleged in this case is absolutely unacceptable and stands in direct opposition to our shared values. There is no place for hate or violence of any kind.”

Federal and local law enforcement respond

The investigation was reportedly a collaborative effort between Lombard Police, the DuPage County State’s Attorney’s Office, the FBI, and the U.S. Attorney’s Office. Officials say the quick coordination likely prevented a major threat to public safety.

“We remain committed to ensuring the safety and well-being of all residents,” Chief Grage added. “We urge anyone with concerns or information related to potential threats or hate-motivated behavior to contact the Police Department immediately.”

Authorities emphasized that the juvenile suspect is presumed innocent until proven guilty in court.

