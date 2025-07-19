Georgia Man Charged in South Carolina Vehicle Title Forgery Case

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A Georgia man is facing serious legal trouble after being charged in South Carolina with multiple counts of high-value vehicle title forgery, according to officials with the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED).

Johnquell Deshauwn Booker was arrested and charged on Thursday with four counts of forgery, each involving vehicle titles with altered names and removed liens. The South Carolina Department of Motor Vehicles originally flagged the suspicious activity and requested an investigation, leading to SLED’s involvement.

Luxury Vehicles Involved in Alleged Forgery

According to the arrest warrant, Booker is accused of presenting fraudulent documents on at least four separate vehicles, all valued over $40,000:

A 2019 Porsche Cayenne worth $41,000 , with a forged title featuring a name change and a removed lien.

worth , with a forged title featuring a name change and a removed lien. A 2024 BMW , valued at $47,000 , with a similarly altered title.

, valued at , with a similarly altered title. A 2020 Lexus , estimated at $76,000 , submitted with a changed ownership name and no lien.

, estimated at , submitted with a changed ownership name and no lien. A 2021 Chevrolet Tahoe, worth $57,000, also allegedly modified in the title records.

The alleged forgeries occurred on October 2 and 11, 2024, at which time Booker submitted the altered titles to the South Carolina DMV.

Current Status and Legal Proceedings

Booker is currently being held at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center, pending prosecution by the Fifth Circuit Solicitor’s Office. Each forgery charge carries serious penalties, particularly given the high value of the vehicles involved.

No further details have been released about how the titles were originally obtained or whether other individuals may be involved in the forgery scheme.

