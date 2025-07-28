Charlotte Stabbing Leaves 4 Injured Near South End, Police Investigating

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A violent altercation early Sunday morning near Charlotte’s South End left four people hospitalized, including one person with serious injuries, according to emergency responders.

The stabbing occurred around 1:30 a.m. on Fairwood Avenue off South Tryon Street, not far from the Scorpio RSVP Complex, a popular local venue. MEDIC confirmed that four individuals were taken to the hospital, with one listed in critical condition.

Scene Secured, Investigation Underway

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police were quickly alerted by staff at the Scorpio RSVP Complex, who emphasized the incident did not take place inside the venue and involved no patrons of the establishment.

“We want to clarify that this incident occurred down the street from our venue,” the club said in a statement. “Upon becoming aware of the external threat, our team immediately alerted police.”

Crime scene investigators were seen canvassing the area shortly after the incident, collecting evidence and speaking with witnesses.

Witness Recalls Violent Fight

One witness, Caleb Cleanes, described a large brawl erupting near the venue:

“I see these two groups of guys, and they’re both going crazy on each other, fighting, punching each other, and then it gets really bad to the point where one guy is bleeding all over his face.”

At this time, it remains unclear what sparked the confrontation. Authorities have not confirmed any arrests or suspect identities.

Community Responds to Violence

The Scorpio RSVP Complex released a strong statement condemning the violence and pledging full cooperation with investigators:

“Violence of this nature is in direct opposition to our core values. We take immense pride in providing a secure and welcoming environment.”

Police have not released further information about the condition of the injured or the parties involved.

Have you witnessed an increase in violent altercations in your neighborhood? Share your thoughts or safety tips with the Saluda Standard-Sentinel community.