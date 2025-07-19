Spartanburg Schools Add AI Metal Detectors to Boost Safety Ahead of New Year

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. — As South Carolina students prepare to return to classrooms, one Upstate school district is stepping up security in a high-tech way. Spartanburg School District 2 has announced the installation of AI-powered metal detectors across five schools, aiming to create a safer environment for students, teachers, and families.

The district will deploy 13 Evolv machines, each estimated to cost $21,000 annually, including startup and maintenance fees. These detectors look similar to traditional walk-through systems but function very differently.

How the AI Metal Detectors Work

Unlike standard metal detectors, the Evolv technology uses low-frequency electromagnetic fields and AI-powered cameras to differentiate between common personal items and potential weapons. If a threat is suspected, the system immediately sends a photo and flagged location to school security via a connected tablet.

District officials say this innovation is not a replacement but an enhancement to current security protocols and school resource officer (SRO) programs already in place.

Parental Reactions: Support with Caution

The decision has triggered active conversations among parents, many of whom feel both relieved and cautious.

“It’s definitely a peace of mind knowing that my son will be going to school protected,” said Miranda Clark, a parent of three, who added that her daughter previously witnessed a student bring a weapon into school.

Others, like Laura McElyea, whose twin sons are on the autism spectrum, welcomed the added layer of safety but emphasized the importance of inclusive and accessible communication about these systems.

“At the end of the day, it’s about education and communication,” McElyea said. “If we have all of those things, I think we’ll feel safe and we’ll feel less anxiety about sending our kids to public school.”

Balancing Safety and Student Wellbeing

While the new systems aim to prevent weapons from entering campuses, parents and educators alike are aware of the broader context — the emotional and psychological impact on students and staff.

“Dive into why someone would want to bring something to a school, right?” McElyea added. “Either to harm someone or protect themselves… It really could go either way.”

The introduction of AI-based detection in South Carolina follows similar moves by other districts nationwide, as communities seek ways to balance proactive safety with positive learning environments.

You can read more about the announcement in this report from WYFF News 4.

Do you think AI tools like Evolv detectors are the future of school safety, or do they raise new concerns? Let us know your thoughts and experiences at SaludaStandard-Sentinel.com — your voice matters.