Eastern North Carolina Faces Strong Thunderstorms Friday Night

NORTH CAROLINA — A severe weather alert was issued late Friday night as strong thunderstorms moved across several Eastern North Carolina counties, bringing intense lightning, heavy rainfall, and the risk of localized flooding.

The National Weather Service in Wakefield, Virginia, issued the alert at 11 p.m., stating that storms would continue until at least 11:45 p.m., affecting Hertford, Gates, Pasquotank, Camden, Chowan, and Perquimans counties. These storms were moving southeast at 15 mph, and radar showed them stretching from Whaleyville to Tyner, with frequent cloud-to-ground lightning strikes and reduced visibility.

Counties and Cities Affected

The storm’s path included a long list of cities and towns:

Edenton

Hertford

Winfall

Sunbury

Ryland

Chesapeake

Suffolk

Snug Harbor

Whaleyville

Arrowhead Beach

Peach

Saint Johns

…and several others in the alert zone.

What the NWS Advises

According to the Charlotte Observer, the NWS strongly recommends seeking indoor shelter during the storm and avoiding flooded roadways. Lightning strikes can occur up to 10 miles from a storm’s center, increasing the danger even after the rain stops.

Tips to stay safe during lightning:

Head indoors at the first sound of thunder.

Avoid using corded electronics or plumbing during a storm.

Wait 30 minutes after the last thunder before going back outside.

Driving in Heavy Rain? Here’s What to Do

The alert also included advice for motorists dealing with heavy rain and slick road conditions:

Turn on your headlights for visibility.

for visibility. Stick to middle lanes and higher ground .

and . Avoid puddles and flooded roadways — hydroplaning is a serious risk.

and — hydroplaning is a serious risk. Do not tailgate trucks or buses that may kick up water spray.

Understanding Hydroplaning

Hydroplaning happens when tires lose traction due to a thin layer of water, causing the vehicle to skid. The main risk factors include:

Driving too fast for wet conditions Water depth on the road Worn tire treads

If your vehicle begins to hydroplane:

Ease off the gas

Steer into the skid

Wait until tires regain contact with the road

Brake gently, especially if you don’t have anti-lock brakes

Looking Ahead

The alert officially ended at 11:45 p.m., but residents are reminded to remain vigilant for overnight storms and possible flash flooding into the weekend. Always check local advisories for the latest updates from the National Weather Service.

