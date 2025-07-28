Garner Couple Sentenced to 25 Years for Child Sexual Exploitation and Rape Charges, SBI Says

RALEIGH, N.C. — A married couple from Garner, North Carolina, has been sentenced to 25 years in prison each after pleading guilty to dozens of charges related to child sexual abuse and exploitation, the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation (NCSBI) announced.

Darryl and Carmen Foley Plead Guilty in Operation Winter Guardian

The defendants, identified as Darryl Edwin Foley and Carmen Delia Foley, were arrested in February 2024 as part of Operation Winter Guardian — a sweeping multi-agency child protection initiative involving 44 local, state, and federal law enforcement agencies, including the NCSBI’s Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force and the Garner Police Department.

According to CBS 17, agents found child victims as young as 1 to 12 years old, and some of the evidence involved disturbing online chats with undercover officers posing as children.

Breakdown of Charges

Darryl Edwin Foley pleaded guilty to:

7 counts of first-degree sexual exploitation of a minor

10 counts of second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor

3 counts of statutory sex offense with a child by an adult

2 counts of first-degree statutory rape

Carmen Delia Foley pleaded guilty to:

13 counts of first-degree sexual exploitation of a minor

2 counts of statutory sex offense with a child by an adult

2 counts of aiding and abetting first-degree statutory rape

Court documents confirmed that Darryl Foley engaged in sexual acts with children as young as 2 years old. Both individuals were also involved in the distribution of child sexual abuse material.

Sentencing and Lifetime Monitoring

In addition to the 25-year prison sentence, both Foleys have been:

Ordered to register as sex offenders

Mandated to wear lifetime satellite-based monitoring devices

The NCSBI called the conviction a major victory in a long-standing operation that targeted online and in-person predators across the state.

