North Carolina Heat Wave Triggers Extreme Warning as Triple-Digit Feels-Like Temperatures Continue

RALEIGH, N.C. — A prolonged heat wave continues to grip North Carolina this week, with an Extreme Heat Warning in effect across much of the state. Temperatures are expected to soar into the upper 90s and low 100s, but the feels-like temperatures — factoring in humidity — could reach between 105 and 115 degrees, according to WTVD.

Extreme Conditions Expected Through Wednesday

The National Weather Service has issued multiple heat advisories and extreme heat warnings, urging residents to prepare for hazardous daytime and overnight conditions. The oppressive heat is expected to persist through Wednesday, placing vulnerable populations — including young children, the elderly, and those without air conditioning — at elevated risk.

Officials Urge Residents to Take Precautions

Authorities are reminding the public to avoid heat-related illnesses by following safety recommendations:

Stay indoors during the peak heat of the day

during the peak heat of the day Use air conditioning whenever possible

whenever possible Stay hydrated by drinking plenty of water

by drinking plenty of water Avoid strenuous outdoor activity

Never leave children or pets in unattended vehicles — interiors can become lethal within minutes

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has warned that the heat can turn deadly quickly, especially for those with pre-existing conditions or limited access to cooling.

Check on Neighbors and Stay Updated

Local emergency officials are also encouraging residents to check on family members, neighbors, and friends, particularly the elderly and those living alone. Updates on current heat advisories and safety alerts can be found through local news outlets or official weather service channels.

“Take this heat seriously,” one meteorologist emphasized. “It’s not just uncomfortable — it’s dangerous.”

Have you or someone you know faced challenges from the ongoing heat wave? Share your story with us at saludastandard-sentinel.com and help spread awareness.