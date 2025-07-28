Police Seek Two Suspects After Fatal Shooting Behind Checkers Restaurant in DeKalb County

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Authorities are searching for two suspects linked to a deadly shooting behind a Checkers restaurant in DeKalb County on Saturday afternoon. The victim, identified as 39-year-old Louis Allen, was found unresponsive in an alley behind the restaurant.

Victim Found Behind Glenwood Road Checkers

Police responded to the 4000 block of Glenwood Road just after 3 p.m., where Allen’s body was discovered behind the fast-food establishment. Investigators believe the incident took place in the alley directly behind the Checkers.

Surveillance Footage Reveals Clues

Authorities said surveillance video from nearby businesses captured two men believed to be involved in the shooting. The suspects were not identified by name, but police released images of them to the public.

The men were seen arriving and leaving the scene in a blue and silver Volkswagen Jetta. The car bore a duct-taped paper tag reading “tag applied for” and had a damaged windshield, according to investigators.

Suspects Remain At Large

As of now, the suspects remain at large. DeKalb County Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying and locating the individuals captured on video.

“This is still an active investigation,” authorities said, noting that leads from the public could be crucial.

How To Submit Tips

Anyone with information related to the incident is encouraged to contact the DeKalb County Police Department through:

The Tip411 app

Texting “DKPD” to 847411

Calling the homicide unit at 770-724-7850

All tips can be submitted anonymously.

Community on Edge

The violent nature of the incident and its occurrence in broad daylight has left local residents shaken. Police presence has increased in the area as investigators continue reviewing footage and canvassing businesses for additional leads.

Have you witnessed similar crime concerns in your neighborhood? Share your story or comment on community safety by visiting SaludaStandard-Sentinel.com.