Black Truck Driver Says He Was Threatened by Armed White Group in North Carolina Landfill Incident

NORTH CAROLINA — A Black truck driver delivering mulch in North Carolina says he was surrounded, threatened, and trapped by a group of white men, some allegedly armed, during a disturbing confrontation that has since gone viral on social media. The incident, which occurred on June 28, has sparked outrage and calls for investigation, though no arrests have been reported as of yet.

Trucker Says He Was Accused, Trapped, and Threatened

The driver, known on TikTok as @noturningback_98, posted a now-deleted video describing what he claims was an orchestrated attack while working at a landfill. He says he arrived at the location around 5:45 a.m. and was initially told by an employee that he was too early. After complying and leaving, he says he returned later only to be confronted by the son of the landfill owner.

That confrontation allegedly escalated after the man accused the driver of stealing his phone. The driver claims that about 20 minutes later, the owner’s son returned with five other men and a pistol visible on his waistband.

“After about 30, 40 minutes of him accusing me [of theft], I let him search my truck,” the driver said. Surveillance footage reportedly confirmed the phone wasn’t taken, and the men initially let him go — but not for long.

Video Shows Threats and Alleged Harassment

The driver says the men returned while he was parked at the top of the landfill and forced him back into his truck, at which point he began recording. In the footage, one man is heard yelling:

“Get in the f**** truck! The sheriff’s department is coming to get rid of you and your f****** mutt, so stay in your truck before something bad happens.”**

One of the white men allegedly claimed to be a sheriff, though he wore no badge and had on a Wright Brothers Construction shirt. The group reportedly slammed the driver’s truck door, which the driver said injured his dog, Coco. “She doesn’t ride on trucks anymore, so she’s home with my family,” he later said.

Trucker Claims Bulldozer Was Used to Trap and Tip Truck

The most shocking part of the incident may have come later: the driver alleges that the group used bulldozers to block his vehicle and ultimately tipped it over. He also claims they ordered him to stop recording as the confrontation escalated.

“Him [the owner’s son] and his friends and guns start to run after my truck and attack me, opening my door,” he recalled in the now-removed TikTok post.

Driver Seeks Legal Help; No Arrests Yet Reported

The trucker has stated he is actively seeking legal representation. As of now, there has been no official identification or charges brought against the individuals involved.

The video, which sparked widespread discussion and condemnation online, has since been deleted, but many are now asking: Will there be accountability?

