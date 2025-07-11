Former South Carolina Teacher, 33, Charged After Alleged Two-Year Abuse Pattern Involving Teen Student

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. — A 33-year-old former public school teacher is facing serious criminal charges after authorities say she carried out a “prolonged pattern of abuse” involving a male student that spanned at least two years.

Nicole Ballew Callaham, a former teacher in Anderson School District Five, was charged with three counts of criminal sexual conduct with a minor and one count of contributing to the delinquency of a minor, according to the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators allege the inappropriate relationship began in 2021, when the victim was in his early teens, and escalated over time through repeated unsupervised interactions — including being signed out of school, transported to extracurricular events, and supervised during after-school activities.

Grooming Allegations and Timeline of Abuse

According to a statement from the sheriff’s office, Callaham’s interactions with the student intensified after she reportedly signed him out of class, drove him to athletic practices, and acted as an after-school supervisor — a role that enabled frequent private contact.

“These repeated interactions led to a prolonged pattern of abuse,” the sheriff’s department stated, adding that details were corroborated by search warrants and cooperation from the victim’s family.

The victim reportedly came forward after turning 18, citing the need to process trauma before disclosing the abuse.

Additional Charges Filed in Greenville

While the primary investigation was led by Anderson County authorities, the Greenville City Police Department has also filed charges after determining the alleged conduct continued into its jurisdiction when the boy transferred schools.

Callaham has since resigned from her position in Anderson School District Five.

The district has not issued a public statement, though officials confirmed Callaham is no longer employed there. The investigation remains active, and additional charges could follow as law enforcement agencies coordinate efforts across counties.

Legal and Community Response

The case has drawn renewed attention to the issue of student-teacher boundary violations, with many in the local education community expressing outrage and concern over the long-term impact of such abuse on minors.

“This is an abuse of trust at the highest level,” said one local parent advocate. “The fact that this went on for years before it was reported highlights how hard it is for teen victims to speak up.”

Authorities have praised the victim for their courage in coming forward, and support services have been offered to the student and their family.

