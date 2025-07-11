Critics Slam Gavin Newsom Over California Conditions While He Campaigns in South Carolina

SOUTH CAROLINA — California Gov. Gavin Newsom is facing a new wave of criticism online as opponents call out his national travel schedule while his home state grapples with multiple ongoing crises.

A viral post circulating this week outlines a list of alleged issues in California — from homeless tent encampments and slow rebuilding after wildfires to public drug use and claims about child labor on marijuana farms — and contrasts them with photos of Newsom appearing at events in South Carolina.

“Where’s Gavin? Campaigning in South Carolina,” the post reads, alongside two images of Newsom speaking to supporters and posing with locals.

California’s Ongoing Challenges

Critics argue that while Newsom considers a potential national political future — including rumored presidential ambitions — core issues in California remain unresolved. These include:

These are complex, long-standing problems — and while many precede Newsom’s tenure, his critics say his travel schedule undermines his leadership at home.

Why Is Newsom in South Carolina?

The governor’s appearance in South Carolina has fueled speculation about national ambitions, though Newsom himself has repeatedly denied he’s running for president in 2024 or 2028.

South Carolina holds early primary significance, and Newsom has made several trips to Republican-led states in recent months, framing them as part of a Democratic messaging push against conservative policies.

“Democrats can’t afford to cede any state — red or blue,” Newsom said during a campaign-style swing earlier this year.

Political Reactions Split

Supporters of Newsom argue that governors often travel to promote national platforms and support their party, and that California’s issues are being addressed through record-high housing investments, behavioral health reforms, and wildfire resilience legislation.

However, opponents see the optics of cross-country travel — especially to early primary states — as tone-deaf during an ongoing affordability and housing crisis.

Is This Just Political Theater?

Some observers note that the criticism comes amid broader partisan tensions between California and red-state leaders like Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and Texas Gov. Greg Abbott. Newsom has been vocal in criticizing their policies, and his visibility in states like South Carolina appears intended to bolster Democratic messaging.

“This is about the future of the country, not just California,” a Newsom aide recently told reporters.

Still, the question remains: should a governor spend more time at home when their state is under pressure, or do national roles come with the territory?

