Renters in South Carolina Gain New Protections Under 2025 Law Update

COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina renters now have more legal protections under new 2025 laws that strengthen notice requirements, limit fast-track evictions, and improve access to legal aid for low-income tenants.

The updates come after a wave of housing instability and rising rent costs hit many parts of the state — especially in Greenville, Charleston, and Columbia, where thousands of renters faced eviction filings over the past two years.

What’s New in the 2025 Law

The South Carolina Residential Tenant Protection Update Act, passed in late 2024 and effective this year, includes several key changes:

30-Day Notice Requirement for lease terminations (up from 14 days)

for lease terminations (up from 14 days) Mandatory Written Notice before filing any eviction case

before filing any eviction case Rent Increase Notice: 60-day written notice for increases over 5%

60-day written notice for increases over 5% Grace Period: 7 days before late rent penalties apply

7 days before late rent penalties apply Eviction Delay Option: Tenants now have the right to request a one-time 15-day delay if they demonstrate hardship

These changes amend the state’s Residential Landlord and Tenant Act under S.C. Code of Laws Title 27, Chapter 40, which governs most private rental agreements in South Carolina.

Why the Law Changed

Housing advocates, including the South Carolina Housing Justice Network, reported that many renters were being evicted within a week or less of missing payment — often without understanding their rights.

In 2023, over 54,000 eviction cases were filed in South Carolina, disproportionately affecting Black and Hispanic renters, according to Eviction Lab.

The 2025 update aims to create more time for renters to respond, secure legal help, or make alternative arrangements — reducing homelessness and emergency shelter strain.

What Landlords Must Do Now

Under the new law, landlords are required to:

Provide written notice by mail or hand-delivery before filing in court

before filing in court Include clear instructions for how the tenant can respond or remedy the situation

for how the tenant can respond or remedy the situation Offer at least 60 days’ written notice for rent increases of more than 5%

for rent increases of more than 5% Accept partial payments without waiving eviction rights (but must clarify terms in writing)

Failure to follow these rules can result in case dismissal, delayed proceedings, or civil penalties under state housing code.

Where Renters Can Get Help

The following agencies and programs offer free or low-cost assistance:

Renters facing eviction are urged to respond to court filings immediately and bring any documentation of payment issues, job loss, or medical emergencies.

Are you a renter in South Carolina dealing with eviction threats or sudden rent hikes? Share your story anonymously at SaludaStandard-Sentinel.com to help others understand their rights in 2025 — and let your voice be part of the housing reform conversation.