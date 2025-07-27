Florida Outflows: U-Haul Data Shows Where Residents Are Moving in 2025

FLORIDA — Despite Florida’s continued population growth, U-Haul’s midyear migration data for 2025 reveals a notable trend: many Floridians are packing up and heading elsewhere — and they’re doing it in large numbers.

While Florida remains a hotspot for retirees and snowbirds, recent data suggests younger adults and families are looking for better affordability, career options, and livability in other parts of the country.

Atlanta Tops the List for Floridians on the Move

According to U-Haul’s 2025 Midyear Migration Trends, the top relocation destination for Florida residents is Atlanta, Georgia. Georgia overall claimed the No. 1 spot for the highest volume of Floridians moving out-of-state using one-way U-Haul rentals.

Other top destination cities for Florida movers include:

Columbus, Ohio

Nashville, Tennessee

San Antonio & Austin, Texas

Charlotte, North Carolina

These cities offered strong job markets, lower cost of living, and growing suburban communities — key factors influencing migration decisions.

Why Are People Leaving Florida?

A parallel analysis by PODS, another moving and storage company, supports the trend. Between January 2024 and March 2025, the company noted a net decrease in residents for major Florida cities like Tampa and Miami.

“In 2023, Florida recorded its then-largest-ever loss of residents — over half a million people,” noted a Florida Chamber of Commerce report. The data suggested that younger professionals were increasingly priced out or lured by more favorable conditions elsewhere. Now, even retirees are beginning to rethink their Sunshine State addresses.

Where Are Floridians Going — State Rankings

U-Haul also ranked the top states where Florida residents are moving based on rental destinations:

Georgia Texas North Carolina Tennessee New York South Carolina Virginia New Jersey Ohio Pennsylvania

Notably, Georgia, Texas, and North Carolina dominated the list — echoing broader nationwide trends in Sunbelt migration.

And Who’s Moving Into Florida?

Interestingly, the migration isn’t one-way. Florida cities like Miami, Orlando, and Tampa are still receiving a high volume of incoming movers — primarily from Atlanta, Dallas, New York City, and Charlotte.

Here’s a breakdown of where new residents are coming from for each city:

Miami

Top sources: Atlanta, Houston, New York City, Charlotte, Dallas

Orlando

Top sources: Atlanta, New York City, Dallas, Washington D.C., Charlotte

Tampa

Top sources: Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Houston, Dallas

Dual Migration Patterns Reflect Florida’s Changing Demographics

Florida is now experiencing simultaneous inflows and outflows, with seniors continuing to move in, while working-age adults — and now even some retirees — are seeking different horizons.

The top metro areas losing residents to Florida (excluding intra-state moves) were:

Atlanta, GA

New York City, NY

Dallas, TX

Charlotte, NC

Nashville, TN

But those same cities are also gaining Floridians — suggesting a dynamic exchange based on life stage and lifestyle priorities.

Are you considering a move out of Florida — or heading in? What factors are shaping your relocation decision? Share your thoughts with us at saludastandard-sentinel.com.