North Georgia Heat Wave to Bring Triple-Digit Temps and Dangerous Conditions

GEORGIA — A wave of intense summer heat is set to grip North Georgia starting this weekend and into early next week, with forecasters warning of temperatures nearing 100°F and dangerously high heat index values across several counties.

The FOX 5 Storm Team and National Weather Service are forecasting widespread mid-to-upper 90s highs through Monday and Tuesday, with some areas possibly crossing the 100-degree threshold. The heat will be especially brutal due to humid, muggy nights that provide little overnight relief, keeping low temperatures in the 70s.

Triple-Digit Heat Expected Early in the Week

According to meteorologist Laurann Robinson, metro Atlanta and surrounding communities will experience rising heat through the weekend, with the peak of the heat wave arriving Monday and Tuesday.

“Now we are looking at something major down the road… big time heat wave with highs approaching 100 here in Atlanta,” warned FOX 5 Chief Meteorologist David Chandley.

High temperatures forecast for Monday include:

Atlanta : 99°F, with only a 30% chance of afternoon storms

: 99°F, with only a 30% chance of afternoon storms Rome : 98°F and scattered storms possible

: 98°F and scattered storms possible LaGrange : Mid-90s with storms more likely by Thursday

: Mid-90s with storms more likely by Thursday Eatonton : Could see 102°F with heat index values well above 100

: Could see 102°F with heat index values well above 100 Athens : Rising from 90°F to near 100°F through the weekend

: Rising from 90°F to near 100°F through the weekend Gainesville : Peaking around 99°F Monday

: Peaking around 99°F Monday Blairsville: Mid-90s but slightly cooler than surrounding areas

Heat Safety a Priority for Residents

Officials across North Georgia are encouraging residents to take precautions and remain vigilant as the extreme heat intensifies:

Afternoon Storms May Offer Limited Relief

While the dominant pattern is heat, isolated storms may develop on some afternoons. The best chance for rainfall appears later in the week, particularly by Thursday when storm chances increase across LaGrange and other western communities.

However, officials stress that these storms are unlikely to break the broader heat wave pattern through at least late next week.

Stay Informed and Stay Cool

With several counties facing multi-day excessive heat risks, residents are urged to monitor local alerts and take precautions against heat-related illness. Use air-conditioned spaces when possible and avoid strenuous activity during the hottest part of the day.

Have you experienced a heat-related power outage or visited one of Georgia’s cooling centers? Share your story with us at SaludaStandard-Sentinel.com.