Georgia Leads Nation as 92% of U.S. Peanut Crop Enters Key Development Stage

GEORGIA – The U.S. peanut crop is thriving as it enters a critical growth phase, with the USDA reporting that 92% of the national crop has reached pegging — a stage when young peanut plants begin to form pods. Georgia, the country’s leading peanut-producing state, is ahead of the curve with 96% of its crop already pegging, according to the latest data from the National Agricultural Statistics Service (NASS).

Georgia Tops National Peanut Crop Progress

The pegging milestone is slightly above the national five-year average of 90%, showing strong overall crop development for the 2025 season. Georgia’s peanut fields are seeing mixed conditions but remain largely healthy:

4% poor

27% fair

59% good

10% excellent

Scott Monfort, a University of Georgia peanut specialist, said recent rainfall across west and central Georgia has provided much-needed relief, though eastern Georgia continues to struggle with dry conditions.

“Disease will likely start to ramp up… so growers need to stay on time with their fungicide applications, scout your peanuts, and be ready to take action,” Monfort advised.

Florida, Alabama Also in Focus

Neighboring peanut-producing states are seeing different trends:

Florida leads all states with 99% pegging complete. Crop conditions there are favorable: 1% poor , 37% fair , 55% good , and 7% excellent .

leads all states with complete. Crop conditions there are favorable: , , , and . Alabama is slightly behind the five-year average with 88% pegging, compared to its usual 91%. No official crop condition report has been issued for the state.

The USDA notes that cooler temperatures across southeastern states following recent heat waves have helped alleviate plant stress — particularly in Florida, where crops are showing high resilience.

Outlook for 2025 Peanut Season

With the pegging phase well underway, the USDA says the 2025 peanut season is progressing smoothly — though growers will need to remain alert for potential disease outbreaks due to humid and wet conditions in parts of the Southeast.

Crop health across the U.S. remains steady:

0% very poor

3% poor

24% fair

62% good

11% excellent

As the growing season advances, peanut farmers will need to stay ahead with timely fungicide treatments and frequent crop monitoring to sustain this positive momentum.

What do you think about Georgia’s leading role in the nation’s peanut production this year? Share your thoughts and stay up to date on crop and ag industry developments at SaludaStandard-Sentinel.com.