Heat Wave Grips Midwest and Southeast: 163 Million Under Extreme Heat Alerts

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Midwest and Southeast are sweltering under a prolonged heat wave this weekend, with the National Weather Service placing more than 163 million Americans under heat-related alerts, including advisories, warnings, and watches.

Record-High Temperatures Across Multiple States

From central Florida to Virginia, and as far west as Minnesota and Nebraska, scorching temperatures and humidity are pushing the heat index into the triple digits. In South Carolina, cities like Myrtle Beach and the Greenville-Spartanburg area are expected to feel like 105°F to 115°F, with actual highs near or exceeding 100°F through Sunday evening.

Heat advisories are also in effect for eastern North Carolina, stretching inland to Raleigh, while Atlanta is among major metro areas experiencing minimal overnight cooling.

The Dangerous Impact of a Heat Dome

According to meteorologists, the searing conditions are being driven by a persistent high-pressure system, also known as a heat dome, which traps hot air over large regions for days at a time. This dome is fueling heat indexes of 10–15 degrees above normal, with experts warning that feels-like temperatures over 100°F can significantly increase the risk of heat-related illnesses.

“During extreme heat and high humidity events, heat-related illnesses increase significantly,” explained William Gallus, atmospheric science professor at Iowa State University.

The St. Louis area is under an extreme heat warning through Tuesday, with highs around 99°F and heat indexes near 110°F. In the Midwest, eastern Nebraska, western Iowa, and southern Minnesota are facing similar threats.

National Weather Service Issues Precautions

The National Weather Service (NWS) is urging residents across all affected regions to take safety measures seriously:

Stay indoors in air-conditioned spaces

in air-conditioned spaces Hydrate frequently

Avoid direct sun exposure

Wear light and loose clothing

Check on neighbors and relatives, especially the elderly or those without cooling

“Take extra precautions when outside,” the NWS said. “Try to limit strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Take action when you see symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Stay cool, stay hydrated, stay informed.”

Flash Flooding Adds to Weather Woes

While most of the country is baking, parts of Iowa faced intense thunderstorms Saturday morning. Some areas received 2 to 5 inches of rainfall, triggering flash flood warnings that compounded the weekend’s weather concerns.

Ongoing Risk Through Midweek

This dangerous pattern is expected to persist into early next week, with limited overnight cooling, which can make it even harder for bodies to recover from daytime exposure.

CBS meteorologist Andrew Kozak noted that over 30 million people are in zones expected to experience prolonged extreme heat risks with little relief until midweek.

