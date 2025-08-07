Cherokee Woman Faces Federal Charges for Child Abuse and Neglect

CHEROKEE, NORTH CAROLINA – A 39-year-old woman from the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians is facing serious federal charges for allegedly assaulting a child in a manner that caused lasting physical and emotional harm, officials confirmed Wednesday.

Federal Indictment Alleges Intentional Assault

Shawnenna Caroline Roland, a resident of Cherokee, N.C., has been indicted on charges of child abuse, child neglect, and assault. The U.S. Attorney for the Western District of North Carolina, Russ Ferguson, announced that the indictment accuses Roland of intentionally assaulting a child, resulting in serious bodily injury.

The charges stem from an incident in which Roland is alleged to have caused permanent and protracted loss as well as impairment to the child’s mental and emotional functions. Officials say the nature of the injuries raises the case to the federal level due to the severity and the fact that it occurred on tribal land.

Negligence and Disregard for Human Life Alleged

The indictment also includes allegations that Roland acted with reckless disregard for human life. Prosecutors claim her actions constituted a willful act and a grossly negligent omission in caring for the child. The result, they say, was serious injury that will have lasting consequences.

As a member of the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians, Roland is currently in tribal custody and will soon be transferred to the custody of the United States Marshals Service, Ferguson said in the announcement.

Awaiting Transfer to U.S. Marshals Service

Roland remains in custody as she awaits her transfer to federal authorities. If convicted, she could face decades in prison, given the nature of the injuries and the federal charges attached.

The incident is drawing renewed attention to the challenges of protecting vulnerable children in tribal jurisdictions and the intersection of tribal and federal justice systems.

