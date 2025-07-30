South Carolina Fentanyl Bust: Two Brothers Indicted After State’s Largest Drug Seizure

SOUTH CAROLINA — Federal and local law enforcement agencies have indicted two men after what officials say was the largest fentanyl seizure in South Carolina history, with enough drugs to potentially kill tens of millions of people.

On July 1, a coordinated operation involving DEA agents, Lexington County Sheriff’s deputies, and State Transport Police led to the seizure of approximately 156 pounds of fentanyl and 44 pounds of methamphetamine during two traffic stops in Lexington and Richland counties.

Authorities revealed that the illicit narcotics were hidden inside a tractor trailer carrying what initially appeared to be legitimate commercial products. Officials now believe the drugs were sourced from Mexico and smuggled into the United States via the southern border.

Fentanyl’s Deadly Reach: Enough to Kill 36 Million People

According to the Drug Enforcement Administration, just two milligrams of fentanyl can be a lethal dose. By that measure, the drugs seized could have killed 36 million people, with a street value of $1.7 million.

“This isn’t just a drug bust; it’s a life-saving intervention on an unprecedented scale for our state,” said U.S. Attorney Bryan Stirling, highlighting the multi-agency coordination that led to the success.

Suspects Identified and Indicted

The two men operating the truck — Alberto Rios-Landeros, 26, and Chris Guadalupe Rios-Landeros, 23, both from Delano, California — were arrested and indicted on charges of conspiracy and possession with intent to distribute fentanyl and methamphetamine.

If convicted, both men face a maximum sentence of life in prison.

Law Enforcement Officials Speak Out

“This was a great example of how law enforcement works together to make our community safer,” said Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon, adding that the arrest sends a strong message to drug traffickers.

Jae W. Chung, Acting Special Agent in Charge of the DEA Atlanta Division, emphasized the broader mission: “DEA’s priorities are to save American lives and to keep our communities safe.”

The operation was part of Operation Take Back America, a national initiative to dismantle drug cartels and criminal organizations through collaboration between the Department of Justice, Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Forces (OCDETFs), and Project Safe Neighborhoods (PSN).

Multi-Agency Collaboration at Work

The investigation involved a coalition of agencies, including:

Drug Enforcement Administration

Lexington County Sheriff’s Department

Homeland Security Investigations

South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED)

State Transport Police

Kershaw County and Richland County Sheriff’s Offices

Assistant U.S. Attorney Mike O’Mara is currently handling the prosecution.

While the case moves forward in court, officials remind the public that all charges are allegations, and the accused are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

Have a Tip About Drug Activity?

Law enforcement encourages anyone with information about fentanyl trafficking or similar activities to contact local or federal drug enforcement agencies. Community involvement remains key in dismantling dangerous drug networks.