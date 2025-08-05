NC Boater Quinten Knight Faces Charges After Harris Lake Crash Kills 10-Year-Old Girl, Injures Woman

CHATHAM COUNTY, NC — A tragic boating accident at Harris Lake has left a 10-year-old girl dead and a woman critically injured after a man allegedly operated a boat while under the influence of alcohol.

Authorities have identified the suspect as 40-year-old Quinten Knight, who now faces multiple charges, including Operating While Impaired and Death by Impaired Boating, after crashing into a group of swimmers on Saturday, August 2.

Boat Slams Into Swimmers, Causing Death and Severe Injury

Knight reportedly crashed a Tiger Wake Boat into three swimmers near the Cross Point Access Area on Harris Lake in Chatham County, as confirmed by the N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission.

The victims were Brooklyn Mae Carroll, a 10-year-old girl who died from her injuries, and Jennifer Stehle, a school social worker and mother, who was left in critical condition. She was airlifted to the hospital, where surgeons were forced to amputate her leg above the knee, according to CBS 17 and ABC11.

Jennifer’s right leg was also injured, though surgeons believe they may have saved it. A family member, Kristie Stehle, confirmed to WRAL News that Jennifer remains in critical condition.

Arrest and Charges

Knight was arrested at the scene and found to be “under the influence of an impairing substance”, according to an arrest warrant. The warrant also notes that he “unintentionally caused the death” of the child. He is scheduled to appear in court on September 22.

Authorities also revealed that Knight has a pending hit-and-run charge from two years ago.

Officials and Families Speak Out

Chatham County Sheriff Mike Roberson called the crash a “heartbreaking accident” but stressed it was preventable.

“Alcohol was a factor, and the decision to operate a boat while impaired had devastating consequences,” Roberson said in a statement. “We urge everyone to think twice before mixing alcohol with watercraft operation.”

Family members of the victims echoed the frustration.

“My family and friend did everything right,” said Kristie Stehle, Jennifer’s sister-in-law. “But because of a series of reckless and selfish decisions, both families are now left traumatized and forever changed.”

Community Responds and Fundraising Begins

A GoFundMe campaign launched to support Jennifer’s recovery has raised over $13,000 of a $35,000 goal. Organizers described Jennifer as a devoted wife, mother, and school social worker now facing a long road to recovery.

“The emotional and financial burden is immense,” the campaign description states. “Any support will make a significant difference.”

Safety Reminders from Fellow Boaters

Boaters on Harris Lake reacted with grief and concern. Craig Schnier, one local boater, said,

“Drinking and driving in a car is totally unacceptable, but drinking on a boat is a totally different level… It’s just horrible to hear.”

Another, Mark Macchioni, urged vigilance:

“You just have to make sure that you’re always looking out — it doesn’t matter what other people are doing.”

This heartbreaking event is a reminder of the dangers of boating under the influence. Share your thoughts on how communities can better prevent such tragedies at SaludaStandard-Sentinel.com.