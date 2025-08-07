Record-Breaking August Chill Grips Greensboro as Highs Dip to 69 Degrees

GREENSBORO, N.C. – A surprising blast of chilly weather has broken records in central North Carolina, with Greensboro setting new low high-temperature records for two consecutive days in August. Locals may have noticed a fall-like feel in the air—and the data confirms it: this is one of the coolest stretches of August weather the region has seen in decades.

Greensboro Breaks Records Two Days in a Row

On August 5 and 6, the high temperature in Greensboro reached only 69 degrees, setting new records for both days. According to meteorological data, no August 5 or 6 in the past 120 years has been this cool in terms of daily highs.

Previous record for August 5: 70°F

70°F Previous record for August 6: 71°F

This means 2025 now holds the title for the coolest high temperatures on record for both dates.

How Rare Are 60-Degree Highs in August?

While rare, this isn’t entirely unprecedented. Since Greensboro began tracking weather in 1903, there have only been 32 days with highs in the 60s during August—including the two this year. The last notable cool spell happened in 2014 when the high dipped to 68 degrees.

The coldest August high ever recorded in the area was a brisk 60 degrees, way back in 1918.

The Science Behind the Chill: Cold Air Damming

This weather event is caused by a phenomenon known as cold air damming, sometimes referred to locally as the Appalachian wedge. It’s a familiar pattern in the winter months, but rare for the summer.

Here’s how it works:

High pressure systems in New England or Canada send cool, dry air down the eastern U.S.

in send cool, dry air down the eastern U.S. The Appalachian Mountains act as a wall, preventing the heavy, cold air from escaping westward.

act as a wall, preventing the heavy, cold air from escaping westward. The trapped air settles in the Piedmont , creating cool ground temperatures.

, creating cool ground temperatures. Meanwhile, moisture in the atmosphere rises above the cold layer, resulting in thick cloud cover and persistent drizzle.

This combination results in the kind of gloomy, gray, and chilly days that Greensboro has seen this week.

A Break from the Heat—But for How Long?

With July’s typical highs in the upper 80s to 90s, this cool spell is a dramatic departure. While it may be a welcome break from the summer swelter for some, forecasters note that it won’t last forever. As high pressure shifts and the atmospheric setup changes, warmer conditions are expected to return by next week.

