August Rainfall Totals Surge South of I-85, Prompting Flood Concerns Across Upstate South Carolina

GREENVILLE, S.C. — A soggy start to August has drenched parts of Upstate South Carolina, with rainfall totals reaching more than 8 inches in areas south of Interstate 85, according to the National Weather Service in Greenville-Spartanburg.

The concentrated downpours have triggered weather advisories across the region, as local authorities urge residents to stay cautious amid ongoing flood risks.

Heaviest Rainfall South of I-85

Meteorologists report that the heaviest precipitation has been seen along and south of I-85, where multiple communities have been marked in bright orange and red on rainfall maps—signaling the highest accumulation zones. Since the beginning of August, totals have ranged between 4 to 8 inches, with some locations exceeding that threshold.

Rainfall north of the I-85 corridor has been lighter but still notable, ranging from 1 to 2 inches, with certain pockets in northern counties observing over 3 inches, particularly in westernmost and northeastern parts of the Upstate.

Flooding Precautions Urged

While no major road closures have been reported as of yet, emergency officials are emphasizing safety measures for residents in low-lying and flood-prone areas. They continue to stress a familiar message: “Turn around, don’t drown”—warning against driving through flooded roadways.

The moisture-rich weather pattern is expected to linger through the week, with more rainfall forecasted, increasing the potential for flash flooding or stream overflows.

Community Readiness and Reporting

Local municipalities are urging the public to keep an eye on changing weather forecasts and to report any hazardous conditions, especially those that could endanger public safety or infrastructure.

So far, no evacuations or major emergencies have been reported, but officials remain on alert for rapidly changing conditions as wet weather continues to dominate the forecast.

Stay informed and share your experiences: Have you been impacted by the recent rains in your community? Let us know at Saludastandard-sentinel.com and help us keep South Carolina residents prepared.