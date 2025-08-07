Storms Expected North of Atlanta as Warm Weather Holds Across Georgia

GEORGIA – Warm and partly cloudy conditions will dominate much of Georgia today, but residents in the northern part of the state — especially those near the mountains and north metro areas — should prepare for the potential of scattered afternoon and evening storms.

Warm Day with Afternoon Storms in the North

The day began dry and mostly cloudy across the state, with morning temperatures in the 70s. But by the afternoon, skies are clearing, and temperatures are climbing into the low to mid-80s.

According to the First Alert Forecast from Atlanta News First, storms may begin forming in the Georgia mountains early this afternoon, slowly drifting southward into North Fulton and Cherokee counties by early evening.

“Some storms could reach north metro including parts of North Fulton and Cherokee counties around dinner time,” the forecast noted.

Friday Remains Dry Before Weekend Rain Moves In

Friday is expected to stay mostly dry aside from a few isolated storms in the mountains. The weekend, however, brings a gradual increase in rain chances.

Here’s how the forecast breaks down:

Saturday : Mostly dry with a few pop-up afternoon storms , highs remain in the 80s

: Mostly dry with a few , highs remain in the 80s Sunday: Scattered showers and storms are likely, especially along and south of I-20 during the afternoon and evening

Daily Rain Chances Next Week

Starting Monday, daily chances for scattered showers and storms return and are expected to continue through at least mid-week. High temperatures will continue to hover in the mid to upper 80s across the state.

With many Georgians returning to school and work next week, meteorologists recommend keeping umbrellas handy and checking daily forecasts for location-specific updates.

Do you live in an area prone to flash flooding or storm damage? Share your preparedness tips and weather updates in the comments on SaludaStandard-Sentinel.com.