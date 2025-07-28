Columbia Under Heat Advisory as Triple-Digit Temps and High Humidity Grip Region

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A Weather Impact Alert remains in effect across the Midlands as oppressive heat continues to blanket the Columbia area, with heat index values reaching as high as 114° through the early part of the week.

Extreme Heat Through Thursday

According to the WLTX Weather Team, actual temperatures on Monday will top 100°, while the “feels like” temperature could soar beyond 110°. The worst of the heat is expected between 11 a.m. and 8 p.m.

The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a heat advisory for the Columbia area until 8 p.m. Monday, with an extreme heat warning in place for parts of the Lowcountry and Pee Dee regions.

What to Expect

Highs above 100°F

Heat index values up to 114°F

Afternoon storms possible

Elevated risk of heat-related illness

The WLTX forecast warns that the heat will persist through Thursday, with triple-digit heat index values continuing across central South Carolina.

Safety Reminders for Residents

Local officials urge residents to:

Stay indoors during peak heat

Use air conditioning or visit cooling centers

Hydrate frequently

Check on elderly neighbors and pets

Parents are also advised to avoid outdoor activities for children during the hottest parts of the day and to never leave anyone in a vehicle unattended.

Rain Chances Return Midweek

While Monday may bring scattered afternoon thunderstorms, more widespread showers and storms are expected later in the week. A cold front could push into the region by the weekend, potentially bringing relief from the extreme heat.

How are you dealing with the heat in Columbia or the surrounding counties? Share photos, tips, or concerns at saludastandard-sentinel.com to help neighbors stay safe and informed.