South Carolina Just Made ID Scanning Mandatory for Alcohol Delivery — Here’s What That Means for You

SOUTH CAROLINA — If you’re ordering beer, wine, or spirits for home delivery in South Carolina, expect to have your ID scanned at the door starting this month. A new state law that took effect July 1, 2025, mandates that all alcohol deliveries include age verification using electronic ID scanning — not just a visual check.

The legislation comes as online alcohol sales and app-based deliveries have skyrocketed in South Carolina, and lawmakers say the state needed to close loopholes in age enforcement and prevent delivery drivers from handing alcohol to minors or fake ID holders.

What the New Law Says

The law — Act No. 115 of 2025 — amends the state’s Alcohol Beverage Control Act to require:

ID scanning devices at the point of delivery for all orders containing alcohol

All delivery services (DoorDash, Uber Eats, Drizly, etc.) must train drivers in state-approved ID protocols

Deliveries without ID scans can result in civil fines and possible license suspension

Applies to beer, wine, liquor, and mixed drink kits

The new rule impacts restaurants, retailers, and third-party delivery apps, which must now verify the recipient is 21 or older with a government-issued ID scanned using digital tech.

Why the Change?

According to WCSC Charleston, the law was inspired by a 2024 incident where a 16-year-old in Charleston ordered hard seltzers online and had them delivered without age verification. The minor was later involved in a DUI crash.

State lawmakers, supported by groups like Mothers Against Drunk Driving, argued that the existing system relied too heavily on manual checks, leaving room for errors and illegal access.

The South Carolina Department of Revenue and the state Alcohol Beverage Licensing Division will enforce the new standards.

Who Must Comply?

Restaurants and liquor stores that offer delivery

Grocery apps like Instacart and Shipt

Alcohol-only platforms like Drizly

Third-party couriers working for retailers

Drivers caught skipping the ID scan face up to $500 in civil penalties per violation. Repeat offenses could result in suspension of the retailer’s delivery permit.

What About Pickup or Dine-In?

The law applies only to deliveries, not to dine-in service or carryout orders picked up in person.

However, some businesses may voluntarily use ID scanning at checkout counters to avoid accusations of bias or error — especially in college towns like Columbia, Clemson, and Spartanburg where underage drinking has been a problem.

Do You Support Mandatory ID Scanning for Alcohol Delivery?

Some say it’s long overdue — others call it government overreach. Share your views in the comments at SaludaStandard-Sentinel.com and let us know if this new law is improving safety or creating headaches in your South Carolina town.