SC Passes New Utility Bill Protections — Your Right to Separate Gas & Electric Debts

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A new consumer-friendly utility policy took effect in July 2025, providing crucial protection to South Carolina households. Under House Bill 3546, utility companies—both electric and natural gas—are now barred from transferring unpaid balances from one account to another, even if the accounts are under the same name.

This new regulation gives consumers greater control and clarity over their energy billing during financial hardship.

What Changed with HB 3546

Previously, utility providers could apply delinquent charges from one service (like natural gas) to a separate account (such as electricity), making it harder for families to restore power after settling one bill.

But as Fast Democracy describes HB 3546, customers now have security in keeping their individual service accounts distinct. Households can no longer lose power for one utility because of debts in another.

State lawmakers passed the bill in mid‑2025 with strong bipartisan support.

Why This Matters to You

No cross-service disconnection : You can’t lose your electric service because of unpaid natural gas bills (or vice versa).

: You can’t lose your electric service because of unpaid natural gas bills (or vice versa). Greater financial transparency : You know exactly what each bill is for, making budgeting easier.

: You know exactly what each bill is for, making budgeting easier. Protection during recovery: SC emergency assistance programs—like LIHEAP—only had to cover bills for the affected utility, not cross-service penalties.

Low-income households, renters, and seniors will especially benefit from clearer billing expectations.

What the Office of Regulatory Staff (ORS) Says

The SC Office of Regulatory Staff (ORS) has long guided utility accountability and now enforces this law under its Consumer Services division. The widely circulated “Your Rights Matter” pamphlet, updated May 2025, confirms:

The right to be notified and kept separate on different utility service debts

on different utility service debts The ability to file a formal complaint with ORS if services are inappropriately disconnected Your Rights Matter

Consumers can reach out to ORS at 1‑800‑922‑1531 for disputes involving billing errors or service disconnections.

Broader Energy Law Update: Energy Security Act (H 3309)

HB 3546 was passed alongside the broader, yet controversial, South Carolina Energy Security Act (House Bill 3309) — recently signed into law by Gov. McMaster.

This sweeping bill enables:

A new 2,000 MW natural gas plant construction by Dominion and Santee Cooper

construction by Dominion and Santee Cooper Streamlined permitting and appeals for utility projects

for utility projects Facilities to increase rates annually, with less regulatory body oversight

While Upstate Forever acknowledges the bill accelerates power infrastructure, it removed key consumer protections; the state House stripped out measures guaranteeing utility efficiency standards and landowner notice before eminent domain (Upstate Forever).

Environmental groups also caution the law risks increasing costs for ratepayers by enabling automated annual rate hikes (SC Daily Gazette).

What Consumers in Saluda & Beyond Should Know

Check your utility bills: Make sure old balances from one account didn’t get shifted onto another. Expect notifications: ORS requires transparent updates before any service shutoff. Know your rights: Dispute improper billing or disconnects via the ORS helpline. Watch for rate increases: The Energy Security Act allows more frequent annual adjustments—review your notices carefully.

How to File a Complaint

Call ORS Consumer Services at 1‑800‑922‑1531

at 1‑800‑922‑1531 Provide account numbers and describe the issue

ORS may order the utility to restore service or refund charges, depending on the investigation

Community Reaction

Consumer advocates across Saluda County and nearby Greenville applauded this move as a modest but meaningful step toward fairness, especially after the state’s utility legislation led to concerns about unchecked rate increases.

A spokesperson from Delta Consumer Alliance told us they are “pleased” SC is beginning the process of protecting everyday ratepayers, though they caution more work is needed—especially around rate adjustment transparency and energy efficiency incentives.

Have you noticed a utility charge transferred from one service to another—or been unexpectedly disconnected? Share your experiences at SaludaStandard‑Sentinel.com. Your stories help enforce accountability and build local awareness.