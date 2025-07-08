If You Rent in South Carolina, This New Eviction Rule Could Save Your Home

SOUTH CAROLINA — A major legal change taking effect this month gives renters more time to fight evictions in South Carolina. Under a new law effective July 1, 2025, tenants now have 10 business days — instead of 5 calendar days — to respond to eviction filings in magistrate court.

The law, pushed by housing advocates and sponsored by state lawmakers from Charleston and Columbia, aims to reduce sudden homelessness, prevent unfair removals, and offer more protection to low-income renters across the state.

What the New Law Changes

Under Act No. 117 of 2025, tenants now:

Have 10 business days (excluding weekends and holidays) to respond to Rule to Vacate notices

Can request a court hearing to challenge the eviction

Must still pay rent owed or face judgment, but are given more time to gather documentation or legal help

Previously, renters only had 5 calendar days, which often meant just 3–4 working days to act before being locked out by a magistrate order.

Why the Change Matters

According to South Carolina Appleseed Legal Justice Center, nearly 30,000 evictions were filed in South Carolina in 2024 — one of the highest rates in the country.

Many tenants were removed without ever appearing in court, simply because they didn’t respond quickly enough or misunderstood the legal process.

A 2023 study by the Eviction Lab at Princeton University found that 60% of South Carolina renters facing eviction never showed up to court, often due to confusing timelines, lack of access to legal aid, or transportation issues.

Landlord Pushback and Compromise

Landlords groups, including the South Carolina Apartment Association, initially opposed the measure, citing concerns about delayed payments and abuse of the process.

The final bill was a compromise — keeping the nonpayment eviction process simple but offering more notice time to tenants who may qualify for emergency rental assistance or legal defense.

Magistrates will still have the power to issue judgments quickly if tenants fail to respond within the new timeline.

Additional Tenant Resources

The law also directs the SC Court Administration Office to work with nonprofit groups to provide:

Clearer eviction notices

Plain-language guides in English and Spanish

Statewide access to free legal clinics in housing court

Programs are already underway in Lexington, Greenville, Richland, and Saluda Counties to expand legal access.

Are You a Renter in South Carolina?

Are You a Renter in South Carolina?

Do you think 10 business days is enough? Should more be done to protect renters or landlords?